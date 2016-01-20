St. Paul teachers vote to authorize strike
Strike vote. The Star Tribune’s Anthony Lonetree reports: “The union representing 3,700 St. Paul teachers and school support staff members voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to authorize a strike against the school district. … The St. Paul Federation of Teachers also announced it was serving notice on Thursday of its intent to strike, meaning a walkout could occur in 10 days. … If a strike occurs, all classes, including K-12 and preschool, would be canceled, with students possibly having to make up missed days during the summer, the district said in a statement.”
A good old bank scandal. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Kennedy reports: “Prominent longtime customers of Edina’s Crown Bank, including a former head of Minnesota’s Republican Party and a former state banking commissioner, are accusing its former CEO of tricking them into giving him millions of dollars that he never repaid. … A lawsuit the group filed earlier this week details a series of six-figure loans that Crown founder and former CEO Peter Dahl collected from individuals and business entities the bank dealt with over the past decade. A second suit filed earlier this month says he never fully repaid an additional loan from a Minnetonka bank.”
Book him. The Rochester Post-Bulletin’s Brian Todd reports: “A pickup crashed into the Red Wing Public Library late Tuesday night, causing damage to one of the building's walls and prompting the library to cancel a children's program through Thursday. … Red Wing Library Director Jessica McGee said the library has canceled ‘Story Time,’ a regular feature for children held Tuesday through Thursday each week, for the remainder of this week while workers evaluate and repair damage done by the vehicle.”
Sure, maybe after he’s been here for 10 years. The Pioneer Press’ Nick Woltman reports: “Guess who’s coming to dinner, Minnesotans. … It’s Jimmy Fallon, from ‘The Tonight Show.’ … The late-night television host will be in Minneapolis this weekend to broadcast a live Super Bowl edition of his show from the Orpheum Theatre after the game, and he’s hoping someone will be ‘Minnesota nice’ enough to feed him while he’s here. … In planning for his first trip to the North Star State, Fallon noted that one thing he’s looking forward to is sampling the local cuisine.”
In other news…
A lot on the line: “Ice fishers cast for $150K as Minnesota hosted another championship, before the Super Bowl” [ABC News]
Maybe hoping no one noticed: “Club Jäger has reopened” [City Pages]
It’s an idea: “Perhaps, As Karmic Retribution, Justin Timberlake Should Show One (1) Nut at the Super Bowl” [Jezebel]
Read, or hate read, as you like: “Where to Eat, Drink, and Party in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII” [Esquire]
Bummer: “Target Fulfillment Center Closing, Vendor Laying Off 486 Memphis Workers” [Memphis Daily News]
Strong feelings here:
Billboard currently outside our office...who did this? #mnsen #mnleg pic.twitter.com/JK1xD4wVQ9— Marissa Luna (@rissluna) February 1, 2018
Most Commented