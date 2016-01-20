Stewart Mills rules out third run for Congress
Mills won’t run again. The AP reports (via KSTP): “Republican Stewart Mills says he won't run for Congress again despite Rep. Rick Nolan's retirement. … Mills said in November he wouldn't challenge Nolan, a Democrat, for a third time. When Nolan recently announced plans to retire, Mills said he was reconsidering. … But Mills said in a Facebook posting Tuesday that he'd decided against it.”
A report on how the gun-control debate is shaking up the midterms heavily features Minnesota’s own Tim Walz. The New York Times’ Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns report: “In Minnesota, a Democratic candidate for governor with rural roots is running from his past affiliation with the National Rifle Association. In South Florida, endangered House Republicans are embracing an assault weapons ban. … And in Ohio, the moderate Democratic candidate for governor, feeling heat from his left, is embracing a more stringent gun-violence platform than his past relations with the N.R.A. would suggest.”
Free the Kinni — eventually. The Forum News Service’s Gretta Stark reports (via the Pioneer Press): “After years of discussions and study, the River Falls City Council has reached a decision regarding the issue of relicensing the city’s two hydroelectric dams. … At its regular Tuesday, Feb. 27 meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution, after approving several amendments, that endorses a long-term vision of a free-flowing Kinnickinnic River, but also approves the relicensing of the hydroelectric project for the final time. The resolution includes plans for removing first the Powell Falls and then Junction Falls dams.”
How about on-road refueling, though? The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Just as Amazon is shaking up the retail world, a San Francisco-based company is doing the same with the way drivers buy fuel: It’s bringing gas to them and filling up their cars. … Yoshi, an on-site refueling and car maintenance service, expanded operations to Minneapolis, St. Paul, Woodbury and Edina last week, and with the additions of St. Louis and Cleveland on Tuesday, is now available in 11 markets across the country.”
In other news…
Ugh: “Cambridge-Isanti Schools closed due to threat” [KARE]
Congrats: “FBI: Jill Sanborn named next special agent in charge of Minneapolis division” [MPR]
Can’t wait to pay $12 for one of these: “Surly teams with First Avenue for nightclub's own new beer: +1 Golden Ale” [Star Tribune]
Most Commented