Twin Cities to add many bus rapid transit lines

Twin Cities rapidly adding bus rapid transit. The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore writes: “When the A-line rapid-bus service debuted two summers ago, transit planners called it a ‘historic’ addition to the Twin Cities’ public transportation network. Since then, the A-line has proved to be a star performer for Metro Transit, with ridership along the route increasing by more than a third in its first year alone. … In the coming years, 10 more rapid-bus lines will snake throughout the metro’s busiest transit corridors — and last week, the network’s build-out reached two milestones. Advocates say rapid-bus service offers passengers a light-rail-like experience but is far cheaper to build and maintain.”
Who knew what about MNLARS, and when? KMSP’s Jeff Baillon reports: “When the State of Minnesota rolled out a new $93 million vehicle licensing and registration system last summer called MNLARS, it immediately backfired. … People waited in long lines, it took months to get license plates and car dealers couldn't sell inventory. … And now Governor Dayton’s administration said the new computer system, which was eight years in the making, needs a huge $43-million fix. … Secret recordings given to the Fox 9 Investigators show the Governor's office was notified three years ago that the project was headed for a cliff.”
Careful out there. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Dry pavement is quickly glazing over as a band of icy precipitation moves into the Twin Cities, threatening to make travel treacherous. … The wintry mix has already caught drivers’ attention as the precipitation is freezing to anything it falls on. … At 9 a.m., MnDOT was reporting a handful of crashes in the Twin Cities metro area and several more along I-35 and Hwy. 52 in southern Minnesota where conditions are deteriorating rapidly.”
Interesting read from Newsweek. Nina Burleigh writes: “White nationalist provocateurs, a pair of fake news sites, an army of Twitter bots and other cyber tricks helped derail Democratic Senator Al Franken last year, new research shows. … While everyone has been focused on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to support Donald Trump, the Franken takedown originated in—and was propelled by—a strategic online campaign with digital tentacles reaching to, of all places, Japan.”
