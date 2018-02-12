U removes Garrison Keillor plaque from Scholar’s Walk
Garrison who? The Minnesota Daily’s Max Chao reports: “Former radio host Garrison Keillor was removed from the University of Minnesota’s Scholars Walk following a recent sexual harassment scandal. … Scholars Walk, which honors outstanding University faculty and alumni, removed Keillor’s plaque. Keillor’s song lyrics from an early A Prairie Home Companion was still on the Wall of Discovery as of Sunday night. … Keillor, a longtime Minnesota Public Radio personality, was fired in late 2017 after facing allegations of workplace sexual harassment. … In a letter to members published on Jan. 23, MPR’s President Jon McTaggart said that an outside investigation looked into dozens of allegations regarding sexually inappropriate incidents by Keillor.”
Ag gag law proposed. At Bluestem Prairie, Sally Jo Sorensen writes: “Got a beef with corn-fed beef or lean finely textured beef? Got a bee in your bonnet over neonicotinoid pesticide drift? Minnesotans may have to up their passive aggressive nice game if HF2880, an agricultural food disparagement law introduced by state representative Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, and Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck, becomes law.”
Huh. MPR’s Bob Collins reports: “The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reinstated a defamation suit against an organization that helps victims of domestic violence, ruling that a story told by a man’s ex-wife at an awards banquet and fundraising newsletter is not protected. … There was no mention of domestic abuse in the divorce decree between Kurt Maethner and Jacquelyn Jorud when their 15-year marriage ended in 2010. But four years later, at a fundraising banquet for Someplace Safe, a Fergus Falls, Minn.-based agency for domestic abuse survivors, the agency gave a ‘Survivor Award’ to Jorud as a ‘survivor of domestic abuse.’ … Someplace Safe also issued a press release with her photo and some area newspapers used it in their articles, even though it never investigated any of her claims.”
Target: your home. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports: “As Target makes a splashy entrance on the same-day delivery front and goes head to head with Amazon, its next battleground will be right here in the Twin Cities. … The retailer will begin offering home delivery through Shipt of groceries, essentials, electronics, toys and other products in its hometown starting March 1. This will be one of the first new markets for Shipt since it was purchased by Minneapolis-based Target late last year — and will be followed by many more in coming months.”
In other news…
You’d think Duluthians wouldn’t have a problem keeping things cold: “The danger zone: Area restaurants show high rate of keeping food at the wrong temperature” [Duluth News Tribune]
Changes: “Vescio's Italian Restaurant closing; Minneapolis' Dinkytown becoming more unrecognizable” [City Pages]
Moving on: “Brad Childress joining Bears as offensive consultant under Matt Nagy” [Chicago Tribune]
From Vadnais Heights: “American sisters compete for two different Olympic hockey teams” [CBS News]
Sounds like a hoot: “Owl Festival celebrates 16th year March 2-4 in Houston” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
43 comments
-
42 comments
-
33 comments
-
20 comments
-
17 comments
Comments (3)
Ag Gag bill
The Ag Gag bill if enacted would be a brazen violation of the First Amendment. It's a stunt, not a reasonable proposal.
As a U of MN graduate,
Goodbye to MPR and any other contributions to the U of M.
Dozens of allegations?
To quote from McTaggart's letter:
"MPR has received two formal complaints, both making allegations about Garrison’s behavior in the workplace. One of the individuals is a woman who claims Garrison’s behavior was directed at her, and the other individual claims to know about some of the alleged behavior."
To say dozens of allegations implies much more widespread misbehavior than anything McTaggart revealed.
There are degrees of sexual harassment and I don't see how anything Keillor did warrants a complete erasure of his existence on this earth.