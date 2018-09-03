Afton to celebrate Jessie Diggins Day on May 12
Save the date. The Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine reports: “Jessie Diggins’ hometown of Afton is planning a day of celebration to welcome home their Olympic hero. … Jessie Diggins Day will be May 12. … ‘It’s definitely going to be community-focused,’ said Afton City Council member Bill Palmquist, who is helping plan the ‘Bringing Home the Gold’ celebration. ‘She wants to be able to talk to everyone. It’s going to be great for the kids and everybody. A lot of people have volunteered to help.’”
Candidates tell their stories. The St. Cloud Times’ Nora G. Hertel writes: “The future representative for Minnesota House District 15B may be picked this weekend from among five Republican candidates, all of whom have at least one conviction in state court records. … The records range from traffic violations and disorderly conduct to DWIs and misdemeanor assault.”
Hoping to be a city without pier. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola reports: “Golden Valley could become the first city in the state to adopt dockless bike sharing, ahead of the summer plans for dockless biking announced by Minneapolis and St. Paul earlier this year. … The west metro suburb is expected to sign an agreement with LimeBike, a Bay Area-based bike-share company, on March 20, officials said. If approved, 500 dockless bikes could be deployed in the city in April.”
A rare bit of bad press for Wells Fargo. Bloomberg’s Shahien Nasiripour, Polly Mosendz and Brandon Kochkodin report: “Wells Fargo & Co. has emerged as the preferred financier for the U.S. gun industry. … The bank has helped two of the biggest U.S. firearm and ammunition companies access $431.1 million in loans and bonds since December 2012, when the gun control debate gained steam after the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That puts it on the top of the list of banks arranging funding for gunmakers.”
In other news…
Nice change of pace from the clown convention in St Paul: “Clowns from around the world gather in Bloomington for a week of funny business ” [Pioneer Press]
Sold out at the Turf Club: “Pussy Riot comes to St. Paul” [MPR]
Just putting this here to remind you to set your clocks: “Daylight saving time: Good or bad for you?” [MPR]
