Court orders Wetterling investigation documents returned to FBI
Back to the feds. The Star Tribune’s Dan Browning reports: “A district judge has ordered Stearns County to return to the FBI thousands of pages of investigative documents related to the disappearance of Jacob Wetterling, overruling objections from a coalition of news media and others that sought to review them pursuant to state open records laws. … The decision does not foreclose the release of the records, but means that they must go through the more complicated and lengthy review established by the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The Star Tribune requested the documents from the FBI more than a year ago; that request remains pending.”
What’s up with this? MPR’s Nina Moini reports: “The Minnesota Department of Corrections is investigating after 11 officers were attacked by prisoners in the last week. … According to the DOC, the latest incident happened Thursday when a lieutenant at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater was assaulted by an offender. The lieutenant walked out of the facility on his own and received medical attention for non-life threating injuries. A department spokesperson said he was not admitted to the hospital. The details of the incident are under investigation, so the spokesperson said she could not release any more details.”
Seems extremely risky. WCCO’s Mary McGuire reports: “Nearly one year after Sunday sales were approved in Minnesota, another change may be on the way. … House members have approved a bill that would extend the hours a liquor store could be open on Sunday. … Current law allows stores to be open anytime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. … House representatives approved a measure on Thursday that would allow stores to open at 10 a.m. on Sundays. The bill would also allow stores to stay open until 8 p.m. if Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday.”
Something for nothing? The St. Cloud Times’ Nora G. Hertel reports: “Commuters would be able to take the Northstar commuter rail line to and from St. Cloud if four Central Minnesota lawmakers get their way. … A bill would require the state Department of Transportation to negotiate a Big Lake-to-St. Cloud train route without spending additional public money on the commuter rail. … The proposal made it through the House Transportation and Regional Governance Policy Committee on Wednesday and heads to the Transportation Finance Committee.”
In other news…
Why even have beds in the library: “Downtown Duluth library treated for bedbugs” [Duluth News Tribune]
Poor lil guys: “41 Chihuahuas rescued from northern Minnesota home” [KMSP]
Is nothing sacred: “MSHSL Could Increase Tournament Ticket Prices” [KSTP]
As Minnesotans, we take this personally: “Crooks use bogus credit cards to steal $22K from Target” [KARE]
A real institution: “Longtime Uptown Boutique Local Motion to Close” [Mpls.St.Paul]
