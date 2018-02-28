Dayton proposes MinnesotaCare expansion through ‘buy-in’ option
Competition’s good, right? The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “Gov. Mark Dayton and several DFL lawmakers are proposing a dramatic expansion of the MinnesotaCare health plan, creating what is known as a ‘public option’ that offers health insurance for any Minnesotan who is struggling to find and afford coverage. … Dayton said Thursday morning that the buy-in option, removing MinnesotaCare’s income restrictions and allowing anyone to purchase coverage, would improve access to health insurance for 100,000 Minnesotans. People in town-hall meetings across the state have been asking for access to MinnesotaCare, he said.”
The human rights angle on pipeline expansion. MPR’s Dan Kraker writes: “The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is raising questions about the impacts of the proposed Line 3 oil pipeline through northern Minnesota on the state's Indian tribes, saying that ‘preserving one of the last areas left where the Bands can exercise their treaty rights in clean lands and waters should be a very important consideration.’ … In its letter to the state Public Utilities Commission Tuesday, Human Rights Commissioner Kevin Lindsey said his department believes Calgary-based Enbridge's preferred route for the new pipeline traverses ‘one of the last wild locations in Minnesota.’ ”
A Minnesotan working to keep the Dakota language alive. For the Christian Science Monitor, J.P. Lawrence writes: “As night falls on a brisk Valentine’s Day in rural Minnesota, clamoring children emblazon canvas cards with words from the indigenous Dakota language: Ina (mother). Ate (father). Canteciye (l love you). Iyotancida (I hold you very highly). … In the midst of the moving scrum, Vanessa Goodthunder quiets the room and leads the children in a Dakota song of thanks. The scene, involving children of a variety of ages at a community center at the Lower Sioux Indian Community, is a preview of efforts Ms. Goodthunder believes will revitalize the Dakota language.”
Teacher-contract negotiations happening in Rochester. The Post-Bulletin’s Brett Boese reports: “Most of them clad in red, some 200 Rochester Public Schools teachers attended the latest round of contract negotiations Wednesday evening at Mayo High School to watch proceedings. … The district and Rochester Education Association, the teachers’ union, have been inching toward an agreement since negotiations began last fall. REA President Dan Kuhlman says the process is behind schedule as the two sides continue to work through a few specific issues. … The teachers have been working under an expired contract since June 2017 after the previous contract was signed in March 2016.”
In other news…
A big job: “Frey nominates Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde for city coordinator in Mpls.” [Star Tribune]
Another one: “St. Paul-based Securian to eliminate NRA-associated financial products” [Pioneer Press]
CD8 field getting crowded: “Metsa joins the rush to replace Nolan in Minnesota's 8th” [MPR]
Scary: “A Jason Voorhees Statue Lurks at the Bottom of a Minnesota Lake” [Nerdist]
We’re impressed:
Who created this amazing snow art? @UMNews pic.twitter.com/CS5zgF4Fwb— Janelle (@Janellie23) February 28, 2018
