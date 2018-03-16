Former UMD women's hockey coach wins $3.74 million in discrimination suit
$3.74 million. At MPR the story says, “Shannon Miller was one of the most successful women's hockey coaches in the history of college sports, so she expected a pat on the back when she was called to a December 2014 meeting about her next contract at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Instead, she was told the university would not renew her contract. Her firing stoked an ongoing national debate over gender equity in college sports, especially among women's coaches, and led Miller to sue UMD for discrimination. A federal jury in Duluth on Friday sided with Miller, awarding her $3.74 million in damages.”
Hardball. At MPR, Martin Moylan says, “The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis is objecting to a religious order's bankruptcy reorganization plan that would give $25 million to 67 sexual abuse victims. The church argues the proposed plan for the Crosier Fathers and Brothers should allow the archdiocese to recover money from the order if it's held liable for abuse perpetrated by an order member. But attorney Mike Finnegan, who represents abuse victims in the Crosier bankruptcy, says that is not likely to happen. ‘The archdiocese here is taking a hard-ball legal maneuver to try and protect a right that has zero chance of happening,’ said Finnegan.”
We’re out. KSTP-TV says: “Minneapolis has dropped out of the running to host the 2026 World Cup. The Minneapolis Bid Committee said Thursday it has decided against submitting a formal bid to host the soccer tournament. The committee said it was unable to negotiate terms to protect the city from future liability or get a better estimate of expected costs. One of those costs was the possibility of hosting six games and a fan fest that could last up to a month.”
Cool. The Star Tribune’s Rohan Preston writes: “Danai Gurira is riding a meteor. The Iowa-born, St. Paul-educated actor co-stars in “Black Panther,” the Marvel film that has grossed more than $1 billion around the world while hyper-charging the celebrity of all involved. Onscreen, Gurira is known for playing take-no-mess butt-kickers. … But in the theater world, the Macalester College grad is celebrated as an insightful playwright who brings new characters to the stage. This weekend, her play ‘Familiar’ makes its regional premiere at the Guthrie Theater.”
You'd a thought they would have already covered this one. In the Strib, Jessie Van Berkel reports, “People who repeatedly drive drunk could lose their driver’s license after a fifth offense, under a measure state lawmakers hope will reduce the number of deadly crashes on Minnesota roads. The state has one of the nation’s highest rates of repeat drunken driving offenses … But Rep. Dario Anselmo, R-Edina, said it was the outrageous story of Danny Lee Bettcher, of New York Mills, that inspired him to propose the measure. Bettcher was charged with his 28th drunken driving offense in October.”
At The Daily Signal, Katie Perisic tells her readers, “A school district in Minnesota is defending a principal who removed a student from public school grounds for holding an unapproved sign that read, ‘Guns Don’t Kill People, People Kill People’ during a nationwide school walkout demonstration against gun rights. The incident was captured on a video that was posted on Facebook by Kenny MacDonald, a student at the high school. It has since then been viewed 2.7 million times. In the video, Lonnie Seifert, the New Prague High School principal in New Prague, Minnesota, is seen confronting the student holding the sign and telling him he needed permission from the school 24 hours in advance to carry the sign.”
Warren on Wells. Dan Reichl at Bloomberg writes: “Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan’s pay raise drew criticism from U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren. ‘Wells Fargo is about to be sanctioned for running an auto-insurance scam that cost Americans millions of dollars. I don’t think that sort of corporate management merits a raise for CEO Tim Sloan,’ Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and frequent Wall Street critic, said Thursday in a tweet. The San Francisco-based bank has been embroiled in scandals for 16 months, including a revelation that auto-loan clients were forced to pay for unwanted car insurance. The firm announced this week that it paid Sloan $17.4 million for 2017, a 36 percent increase from a year earlier.”
On that sanctions business, Phil Rucker at Reuters reports: “U.S. regulators are preparing to sanction Wells Fargo for receiving commissions on auto insurance policies it helped force on more than half a million drivers, people with direct knowledge of the probes told Reuters. In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers. Wells Fargo did not explain that it received payouts when those policies were written. The fact that Wells Fargo stood to profit from the insurance program will form the backbone of fresh sanctions against the bank … .”
More turnover downtown. Says Nicole Norfleet in the Strib, “The Northstar Center in downtown Minneapolis was purchased for about $62.7 million by a New York investment firm, according to a certificate of real estate value available Thursday. The center, which takes up a block between 6th and 7th streets and Marquette and 2nd avenues, is one in a slew of recent downtown buildings to change hands in recent months. The retail and office complex, along with the adjoining 222-room Crowne Plaza Hotel, had fallen into foreclosure late last year.”
Comments (2)
Just more evidence
Mr. Sloan's payout at Wells Fargo, plus the auto insurance debacle from which the bank profited, are surely just more evidence that banking is over-regulated, and the rollback of Dodd-Frank is fully justified. Business executives and banks are always scrupulously ethical and honest, as these episodes illustrate, and therefore need no regulation.
World Cup bid
Hey wait a minute! Wasn't the opportunity to host the World Cup one of the selling points for building yet ANOTHER stadium that we need SO much (NOT!) that it just couldn't wait? (See: Incredible Economic Boom Courtesy Of Super Bowl LII)
Never mind . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .