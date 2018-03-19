Klobuchar wants Zuckerberg testimony over Facebook privacy leak
Klobuchar has some questions. WCCO’s Jeff Wagner reports: “Even in a public world, people are entitled to some privacy. Those rules can apply to Facebook, with users allowing the public to only know so much about them. … But the social media site admits Cambridge Analytica violated that right to privacy. A whistleblower from the analytics firm says it involved 50 million profiles of U.S. voters. … The news bothers Senator Amy Klobuchar. … ‘When they start messing with our democracy and a foreign country is trying to influence and get data from someone, that’s a problem,’ Klobuchar said. … The senator feels Facebook can’t police itself, and worries with another election looming other social media sites could also be targeted for a privacy leak. … It’s partly why she’s demanding Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee regarding how the private information got out.”
Pipeline math. MPR’s Elizabeth Dunbar reports: “Calculating the carbon footprint of a project like Enbridge Energy's proposed Line 3 oil pipeline is complicated. Not only are there multiple steps involved in the analysis, but there's also a need to make an educated guess about what the world would look like with and without the new pipeline. … We attempt to break it down below…”
Angling for the outdoors vote. The Star Tribune’s Tony Kennedy reports: “The 2018 Legislature could prove to be an apex predator of Minnesota muskies if a new bill introduced by a key committee chairman succeeds in depleting the big fish from numerous lakes. … The proposed anti-muskie law authored by state Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, would blow up the long-range muskie management plan of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The agency has heralded muskie fishing as the fastest-growing type of angling in the state, and DNR biologists and hatchery personnel have worked to expand muskellunge fishing opportunities. … Ingebrigtsen, chairman of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee, said the DNR hasn’t been listening to a large constituency of more traditional anglers who believe muskie expansion is happening at the expense of sunnies, crappies and walleyes — an assertion rejected by DNR science.”
Quite an adventure. The Duluth News Tribune’s Sam Cook writes: “When Will Steger goes on spring break, he knows how to avoid crowds. He heads in a familiar direction — North. … Ely's Steger, who has led successful dogsled expeditions to the North Pole and across Antarctica, will leave northern Saskatchewan on Wednesday for a 1,000-mile solo trek across Canada's treeless barrenlands. He plans to reach Baker Lake, near Hudson Bay, 70 days later in early June. … Now a fit 73, Steger will haul a custom-built canoe-sled loaded with 200 pounds of gear and food over lakes, rivers and portages. His route passes through no villages. He will be resupplied twice by a bush plane on skis.”
In other news…
This seems wrong: “Minneapolis is North America’s 3rd most expensive city, says The Economist” [City Pages]
Gross: “Charge: Stylist at upscale Mpls. salon molests client, calls it a 'nice tip'” [Star Tribune]
Too soon: “1500ESPN: Report: Vikings Will Open NFL Season at Eagles on Thursday Night Football” [KSTP]
