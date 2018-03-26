Line 3 pipeline would pass through many environmentally sensitive areas
Pipeline problems. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “LaSalle Creek drains into a chain of clear, narrow lakes, including LaSalle Lake, the second-deepest in the state. Minnesota recently spent $8.5 million to purchase land around the lake to protect it. … The region is one of several environmentally sensitive areas through which Enbridge Energy is proposing to locate its new Line 3 oil pipeline to carry crude from Alberta, Canada, across northern Minnesota to the company's terminal in Superior, Wis. … The proposed route travels through some of the cleanest surface waters in Minnesota, some of the most vulnerable aquifers and wetlands, and some of the richest wild rice producing waters in the state.”
Cleaning up the park code. The Southwest Journal’s Eric Best reports: “Park commissioners are expected to vote in April to repeal or revise several laws governing spitting, lurking around bathrooms and disorderly conduct in the city’s parks. … The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s Administration & Finance Committee will address what park staff describe as archaic, unenforceable or unconstitutional ordinances that aren’t applicable in the 21st century. The Park Board, which under the City Charter is able to enact its own ordinances, is considering putting a full review in next year’s budget in order to address other outdated laws in the park system.”
Scary. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “A teen motorist who allegedly ran a red light struck an ambulance Monday night in Blaine and caused the emergency vehicle to roll over, police said. … The Allina ambulance was transferring a woman and her 3-year-old son from Cambridge Medical Center to Children's Hospital Minneapolis when the crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 65 and 109th Avenue, said Allina spokesman Tim Burke. … The child was taken to Children's Hospital with no serious injuries. The mother was taken to Abbott Northwestern Hospital where she was checked and released, Burke said. … Two members of the ambulance crew were taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where they were treated and released, he said.”
Will they serve spirits? The Star Tribune’s Chris Riemenschneider reports: “There’s a new music venue in town where we won’t have to worry about local residents complaining about the volume. … It’s a music venue where mentions of ‘the dead’ probably aren’t references to Jerry Garcia’s old band. … And just like First Avenue, it’s a music venue where Tiny Tim’s name is written somewhere on a facade. … The venue in question is none other than Lakewood Cemetery Memorial Chapel. The historic and ornate mini-cathedral — located on the grounds of Minneapolis’ most prestigious graveyard — has announced details of a new monthly series, Music in the Chapel, featuring acts you’d typically see in rock clubs, not among tombstones.”
