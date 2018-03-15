Massive Arden Hills development could break ground by 2020
Sounding more and more likely. In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes, “At the Rice Creek Commons development in Arden Hills, a developer hopes to break ground on 150 single-family homes, 250 multi-family apartments and 250 senior housing apartments by 2020. … Ramsey County officials and Minneapolis-based Alatus announced Wednesday that they had drawn up a preliminary development framework, or outline, for the first 70-acre phase of what will be the five-phase redevelopment of the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant. When complete, the 427-acre property could span 1,460 housing units, in addition to commercial development and a new town center by 2036.”
Trump’s ‘Merica. On the guys now charged with the bombing that Bloomington mosque, Laurel Wamsley at NPR reports, “the affidavit for those charges reads like the script for a Coen brothers movie. … Just last year, The Chicago Tribune interviewed Hari about his bid to win a federal contract to build President Trump's border wall. You can see Hari's full vision, which he calls the Great Western International Border Wall, in this video. … The government's request for proposals asked that the wall be 30 feet high. Hari's is 56 feet high and features a 22-foot-wide road running along the top for walkers and bikers, as well as tourist centers at the wall's endpoints in Texas and California. ‘We're probably the only ones who have submitted a proposal making it recreational,’ he told the Tribune.”
Other than the sheer goober-ness of the plot, Dean Obeidallah at The Daily Beast writes, “the biggest takeaway from the arrest of these men is the spike in right-wing and white supremacist terrorism under Trump. As the Anti-Defamation League recently documented, there were 34 extremist-related deaths on U.S. soil in 2017. Eighteen of those were caused by white supremacists, while nine were caused by Islamic extremists.”
We'll believe it when we see it. Stribber Janet Moore has this: “As a legislator from southern Minnesota, Sen. John Jasinski spends a lot of time commuting on Interstate 35 between Faribault and the Capitol in St. Paul. He often notices motorists driving below the speed limit — in the left lane. … So the Republican lawmaker decided to pursue a so-called ‘slowpoke’ law at the Legislature that would fine left-lane malingerers. … Jasinski says his bill would add some teeth to the measure by possibly increasing the current $125 penalty for left-lane scofflaws.”
Six months. KSTP-TV Michael Oakes reports: “The woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend during what she said was a video stunt gone wrong has been sentenced in Norman County to 180 days in jail. Monalisa Perez pleaded guilty in December to manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, Pedro Ruiz III, in Halstad last June. She'll serve an additional 10 years of probation. A judge granted her request to serve the sentence in increments of 10 days at a jail in South Dakota, where she now lives, ABC affiliate WDAY reported.”
Behind on the news? MPR’s Tim Nelson says, “A bill in the Minnesota House would strike a longstanding exemption in criminal statute for ‘the intentional touching of the clothing covering the immediate area of the buttocks.’ … 'I have to say it may be illegal, but not in the way you expect it,’ said Caroline Palmer, legal affairs manager with the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault. … The committee approved the measure and sent it on the House floor Wednesday. A Senate version was sent to the floor by the Senate public safety committee last week. .” Your legislature, dealing with the fine nuances.
At pvmagazine.com, (as in “Photo Voltaic”), Christian Roselund writes, “While many states have implemented community solar programs, Minnesota has been well and above the leader, by any metric. Despite a two-year delay between the launch of the program and the first projects going online, this month Minnesota reached 300 MW of community solar in the territory of Xcel Energy, according to data compiled by the Institute for Local Self Reliance (ILSR).”
Three depart, two arrive. Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports, “The Broncos on Wednesday were finalizing a deal to send [quarterback Trevor]Siemian and a 2018 late-round draft pick to the Vikings in exchange for a 2019 pick, NFL sources confirmed. The move essentially completes a quarterback swap between the teams, as Siemian becomes Kirk Cousins’ backup in Minnesota and the Broncos hand the keys to former Viking Case Keenum.”
Comments (4)
Media Bias
Nice job of reporting on the mosque bombing... Mentioning a mosque in the first sentence then using the following paragraph tying it to Trump. Though the paragraph was really super funny, ha ha, you are furthering the divide between left and right and we don't need that now.
Furthering the Divide
Because nothing brings people together like bombing a place of worship, am I right?
Has the President or any of his people made a public condemnation of this?
Left lane slugs
“…Jasinski says his bill would add some teeth to the measure by possibly increasing the current $125 penalty for left-lane scofflaws.”
I would LOVE to see a simple word change on the highway signs and in the law. Instead of "slower traffic keep right," which leaves it up to the driver to decide if s/he is "slower," change the sign (and the law) to read: "stay right except to pass." Like Brian, I won't hold my breath waiting for this far-too-sensible tweak of traffic laws to come to pass, but I'm going to urge my own legislators to support it. Meanwhile, one of the opponents of the bill said to the 'Strib that he wasn't comfortable having his grandmother labeled a criminal…
As a certified old person, my days of street racing have vanished into my rear-view mirror, but at least in my particular northwest corner of the Twin Cities metro (694 from 35W to 494, plus Hwy 100 and 169) left lane slugs are a plague that make getting almost anywhere a stressful experience, if for no other reason than they promote people passing on the right, and even on the shoulder (!!), plus other forms of road rage. These drivers are typically oblivious to what's going on around them, and are the same people who pull into 60 mph traffic at 40 mph, ignore the tire-screeching around them, and wonder why those rude people are leaning on their horn button and flipping them off.
Traffic Enforcement
It matters not how many traffic laws are put on the books when there are no resources for enforcing them.