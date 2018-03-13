Minneapolis cites more than 60 employers for sick-leave ordinance violations
On notice. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “The city of Minneapolis has cited more than 60 employers since July for failing to abide by a new ordinance that guarantees workers an allotment of sick days without retribution from management. … The infractions range from minor oversights — such as not posting the new rules inside the business — to more significant, such as denying mandatory sick days to employees even after being contacted by city inspectors. … Because the ordinance is so new, the city won't start issuing fines to violators until July. But some have still paid.”
Teacher-contract agreement reached in Minneapolis. MPR’s Matt Sepic reports: “After 10 months of bargaining, teachers in Minneapolis have reached a tentative agreement with Minneapolis Public Schools. … Minneapolis Federation of Teachers President Michelle Wiese said negotiators for the union and the school district came to an agreement late Sunday night. … Wiese said she can't discuss the exact terms of the deal until the district's 3,500 teachers approve it. A ratification vote is expected at the end of the month.”
An old-fashioned small-town newspaper dust-up. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Hannah Yang reports: “The Star Herald’s headline on Wednesday morning didn’t mince words: ‘Dishonest. Cheating. Illegal.’ DCI. … In a front page story by Star Herald publisher Larry Dobson, the Dodge Center-based weekly newspaper accuses its competitor, the Dodge County Independent (DCI), a weekly based in Kasson, of stealing the Star Herald’s digital product files from a Post Bulletin file server ‘to benefit their own publication.’ … DCI publisher Rick Bussler denies the allegations, and said he has ‘commenced pursuing libel action against the Star Herald.’ He declined further comment.”
Is anything in Lake Elmo not controversial? The Pioneer Press’ Bob Shaw report: “Lee Rossow made a strange promise to his wife. … He told his wife, Jenny, that she would have ‘two of the greatest funerals anyone has ever seen.’ … The first funeral came after she died of cancer in 2014. The second funeral will be when he moves her remains to his controversial new cemetery in Lake Elmo. … ‘It’s going to be a glorious day,’ said Rossow, who will call his creation the Halcyon Cemetery.”
