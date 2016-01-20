Minnesota students walk out against gun violence
Students protest gun violence. MPR reports: “Students and staff in dozens of Minnesota schools walked out of their classes at 10 a.m. Wednesday to honor the victims of last month's school shooting in Florida and to call for tougher gun-control laws. … The protest, part of a coordinated national demonstration in support of tougher gun laws, was expected to span 17 minutes, one minute for each of the students and staff members shot and killed Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.”
Little enthuisasm to Painter the state red. For City Pages Joe Donovan writes: “Hours after Richard Painter announced his possible bid for Al Franken’s Senate seat, he appeared on MSNBC to comment on Trump’s alleged affair with a porn star. ‘Donald Trump,’ he said, ‘takes his oath of office about as seriously as he takes his marriage vows.’ … Social media and cable news may fetishize independent and radical views, but voters have not shown much of an appetite for independence. The Republican Party in Minnesota is lukewarm – to put it politely — about the possibility of a Painter Senate bid.”
Watch out for this. The Pioneer Press’ Callie Schmidt reports: “A new nationwide scam that targets smartphone users has reached the Twin Cities. … Tina Anderson of Shakopee was on her cellphone Monday when her service dropped. She received a text message, thanking her for joining MetroPCS — but Anderson has T-Mobile. … She went directly to MetroPCS, who told Anderson that her phone number had been ported, or transferred over from T-Mobile that day. … The scammers had already gained access to her bank account and Capital One account. Within an hour, scammers had transferred all her savings to her checking account, changed the name on her bank account and changed her Capital One information. Luckily, Anderson caught it in time.”
Elk dream. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has mailed out 8,500 public opinion surveys to residents in the areas of eastern Minnesota under consideration for reintroduction of wild elk. … The surveys went to most rural landowners in and near the three potential elk reintroduction areas and to a random selection of city dwellers in southern St. Louis, Carlton and northern Pine counties. … The surveys are part of the band's long-range study so see if an elk reintroduction is possible, practical and popular.”
