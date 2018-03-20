Noor turns self in in Damond killing
Big news. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor has turned himself in on charges related to the July shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, according to a source familiar with the case. A warrant was issued Tuesday for Noor’s arrest on charges filed in Hennepin County District Court, the source said. Noor is currently in the Hennepin County jail, although he does not appear to have been booked yet, according to jail records. The charges, which have been filed under seal, have not yet been made public, and it is unclear what the specific charges are.”
Fake noise. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh writes: “Federal border agents in northern Minnesota have seized a shipment of hundreds of knockoff home theater systems that are being valued at nearly $1.4 million. … The discovery in a rail container, announced Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, occurred at the International Falls port of entry on the border with Canada. … The merchandise consisted of 480 home theater systems falsely labeled as European-based Cavelli Acoustics. This particular model, the CV-45, retails in the United States for roughly $2,900.”
Still for the cause. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “When Seng Xiong asked Plia Yang for a donation two years ago toward a new Hmong homeland, the Milwaukee office assistant handed the Maplewood man $5,000 and her complete loyalty. … On Monday, Yang stood outside the federal courthouse in St. Paul to demand her money back from the U.S. Department of Justice. Federal authorities impounded more than $1.2 million from Seng Xiong as part of his federal conviction last year on fraud charges. … Yang, however, said she has no desire to put the $5,000 in her own bank account. … Instead, she hopes to use it ‘for his mission and vision,’ she said. ‘If I got the money back, I would still keep it going.’ ”
A perennial issue. The Minnesota Daily’s Isabella Murray reports: “Cedar-Riverside residents and city officials are calling for greater diversity in the Minneapolis Police Department. … Neighborhood residents argue that having more East African officers on the force will build trust between police and the community. Requests for more East African officers came after two Somali officers patrolling Cedar-Riverside were promoted to sergeants. ”
In other news…
