Prosecutors face tough odds in Noor case
Noor might be hard to convict. MPR’s Chris Graves digs into the legal realities of the case: “Twice Tuesday, Hennepin County Prosecutor Michael Freeman referenced an Ohio researcher who keeps the nation's largest database of what happens to cops charged in on-duty killings of civilians. … But Freeman didn't mention that his office had quizzed the criminologist about his 13-year study showing just how rare it is that prosecutors win conviction in those cases. … Philip Stinson, an associate professor of criminology at Bowling Green State University, has been tracking the court outcomes since 2005. The data shows that it is tough for prosecutors to win convictions when on-duty cops are charged with murder or manslaughter in the killings. ”
Austin bomber local connection found. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “The man identified as the suspect in the deadly bombings that terrorized Austin, Texas, for weeks until he blew himself up early Wednesday, was the son of a woman who attended high school in the Twin Cities and college in Minnesota, according to the woman’s Facebook page. … Danene Conditt, who lives just outside of Austin in Pflugerville, has among her Facebook photos one that celebrates son Mark Anthony Conditt’s graduation from high school as a home-schooled student.”
A look at the labor issues at Franklin Street Bakery. City Pages’ Susan Du writes: “In 1992 when the Super Bowl first came to Minneapolis, it was [Wayne] Kostroski who came up with the ‘Taste of the NFL.’ It would be a red-carpet benefit catered by A-list chefs, attended by celebrities, with proceeds going to food shelves across the nation. This ‘party with a purpose’ made $100,000 in its first year. Revenues surged into the many millions over the next three decades. … When Kostroski was named the James Beard Humanitarian of the Year in 2010, it seemed like a cumulative ruling that he was not just a self-made man, but almost a saint. … Yet that reputation came with an asterisk. No one bothered to ask the workers at his bread factory.”
The company that put Thief River Falls on the map. The Star Tribune’s John Reinan reports: “If you were going to pick a spot to locate a worldwide shipping company, this wouldn’t be it. … An hour from the nearest interstate highway, with an airport terminal that’s smaller than the local curling club, Thief River Falls is a place where the recent arrival of a Tractor Supply store was big news. … Yet this city of 8,700 residents about 300 miles northwest of the Twin Cities is home to one of the state’s largest employers outside of the metro area, a company started by a ham radio enthusiast that has become one of the biggest distributors of electronic components in the world — and is poised for another round of expansion. … Digi-Key Electronics has exploded in recent years, racking up sales gains through the worst of the Great Recession. The company’s revenue of $2.3 billion last year was more than double what it posted in 2010, and it now employs more than 3,500 people.”
