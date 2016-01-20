Six Minnesotans make Forbes billionaire list
Big money. Stribber Paul Walsh writes: “Six Minnesotans made Forbes' latest list of the world's billionaires, with the success of Twin Cities-based Cargill responsible for three people on the list. At the top of Minnesota's list is Whitney MacMillan with a net worth of $6 billion, the financial magazine estimates, making the former Cargill CEO and great-grandson of the company's founder the world's 289th richest person and 88th richest in the United States.”
Let's get the important stuff out of the way first: Becca's gonna be OK. From the PiPress’ Molly Guthrie: “On Monday night, America watched the Bachelor break Becca Kufrin’s heart. On Tuesday night, America watched her heart start to heal. ‘Our new bachelorette is Becca,’ announced host Chris Harrison on ‘The Bachelor: After the Final Rose,’ a two-hour live special. A standing ovation followed for Kufrin, 27, a publicist from Prior Lake and the first Bachelorette from Minnesota.”
The MNLARS bill moves. The Strib’s Jessie Van Berkel writes, “Minnesota House Republicans moved forward with a plan Tuesday that would funnel another $10 million to fix the state's troubled vehicle registration system, but it requires Gov. Mark Dayton to cut agency spending by the same amount. A House panel passed a bill that uses existing funds to continue the overhaul of the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System (MNLARS). It also reduces the DFL governor's executive agency spending by $10 million over the next year, a requirement Dayton calls a ‘nonstarter.’ The measure would require state agency commissioners to give monthly reports on MNLARS, and would study whether a private vendor could replace the problem-plagued system the state debuted this summer.”
Nothing to see here. A story in the Duluth News Tribune says, “Three of the top executives at Essentia Health have left the health system. Jeff Korsmo, Tracy Miland and Bob Brigham ‘are no longer with Essentia Health, effective immediately,’ spokeswoman Maureen Talarico confirmed in an email. ‘We thank them for their service to Essentia Health and wish them the best as they move on to pursue other opportunities.’ She could not provide details because their departure was a personnel matter, Talarico wrote.” Of course.
Wasn’t this a scene in 'Fargo'? MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports: “What began Monday morning as a police response to a crash on Interstate 94 in northwestern Minnesota ended with a State Patrol trooper shooting and wounding a woman who then fled into a nearby field, authorities say. … The trooper ‘made contact’ with two vehicle occupants, one man and one woman. ‘At some point during the encounter the trooper discharged their weapon, striking the female who then fled into a nearby field and was later located with a gunshot wound,’ the Public Safety Department said in a statement.”
Speaking of Troopers. The PiPress’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “A woman struck a Minnesota State Patrol squad car along the side of a St. Paul highway Tuesday and fought with a trooper, according to the State Patrol. The trooper sustained minor injuries and was taken to United Hospital for evaluation. The 47-year-old woman may have been under the influence of drugs and was also was transported to United, though she was uninjured, said Lt. Tiffani Nielson, State Patrol spokeswoman.”
Could be waiting awhile. From the AP: “A federal judge has put on hold four lawsuits filed by eight environmental groups to block a land swap that the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota needs to move forward. U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen stayed the lawsuits while Congress considers legislation to force completion of the land exchange between PolyMet and the U.S. Forest Service. The bill passed the House last November and is pending in a Senate committee.”
