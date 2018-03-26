Stillwater sees Main Street development after completion of new bridge
All going according to plan. KSTP’s Jay Kolls report: “The old Stillwater Lift Bridge closed last August, and the new St. Croix River Crossing is getting a lot of credit for a boom in downtown Stillwater business development. … Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski said the city is excited by the growth on Main Street, which will soon be home to two new hotels with more than 100 rooms between them, five new restaurants and a distillery. Further, the old Zephyr train depot could become a new live theater. … ‘We are anxious to see these projects up and running this year,’ Kozlowski said. ‘The new bridge has reduced traffic congestion considerably, and that is why the developers are now willing to pump more money into new projects.’”
Is that even an option? MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “Mark Dayton is already tired of being painted into a corner with questions about his legacy and demands for self-appraisal as he prepares to leave the governor's office and retire from politics. … Don't even get him started on one lasting mark he'll leave at the state Capitol: the official portrait that will hang with 38 others throughout the building. … ‘Some of these issues that deal with the terms of my departure I have not focused on,’ Dayton told MPR News toward the tail end of an interview last week. ‘I'm not going to pay for it. I'm not going to ask the people of Minnesota to pay for it.’”
Big CD8 forum. The Duluth News Tribune’s Lisa Kaczke reports: “All seven candidates hoping to represent the 8th Congressional District took the stage to voice their opinions for the first time on Sunday night. … Immigration reform and gun control were among the topics addressed during the two-hour candidate forum before an audience of more than 100 people at the College of St. Scholastica. Republican Pete Stauber, Independence Party candidate Ray “Skip” Sandman and five Democrats — Joe Radinovich, Kirsten Hagen Kennedy, Leah Phifer, Michelle Lee and Jason Metsa — are vying to fill the seat that will be vacated by U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, D-Crosby, who decided to not run for re-election this year. ”
Cleaning up our act. MPR’s Cody Nelson reports: “Along the way, the Vermillion takes in polluted farm fertilizer runoff filled with nitrates, a health hazard that in high concentrations can cause headaches and cramps in adults and the life-threatening blue baby syndrome in infants. … Despite the work of local farmers to curb runoff, nitrate levels in the groundwater around Hastings, near the river's mouth, have risen the past two decades. Recent testing in the Vermillion's south branch found nitrate levels at more than twice the safe drinking-water standard. … Looking for answers, watershed experts this year are experimenting with a novel approach, combining two proven nitrate filters — wetlands and woodchips — into one project targeted at some of the Vermillion's most nitrate-laden water.”
In other news…
Coming in 2028: “Hazeltine will become first U.S. repeat host of Ryder Cup” [Star Tribune]
Lots of shows: “Minneapolis' remade Armory is cranking up its concert calendar after Super Bowl test” [Star Tribune]
Ya rly: “Spreading their wings: Rescued snowy owls returned to the wild” [MPR]
Lake Superior shipping is on:
Leaving @ThunderBayPort. Wish us luck, some of the ice in the Harbour was reported as 40” thick... pic.twitter.com/afH930IrdD— Captain Jason Church (@JasonChurch) March 24, 2018
More density, less parking and 'Freyplexes': What Minneapolis' comprehensive plan update says about the city
21 comments
12 comments
Comments (1)
To all the naysayers about the new bridge at Stillwater
who claimed it would kill the downtown area, it appears your assumptions were incorrect about that. I spent St. Patrick's Day in downtown Stillwater and had a fun time and I didn't miss all the old bridge traffic one bit.