Storm cripples travel across central and southern Minnesota
In the Star Tribune, Karen Zamora writes: “Winds as high as 50 miles per hour cut visibility and made travel treacherous throughout much of central and southern Minnesota. Hundreds of accidents were reported with dozens of injuries. The storm left 6,800 Minnesotans without power. Xcel Energy crews were working to restore power in the metro and the southwestern part of the state. The storm prompted scores of school districts to cancel classes on Monday, not wanting to risk having to transport students home during the afternoon’s inclement weather. … St. Paul, along with Minneapolis, Eden Prairie, Elk River, Orono, Robbinsdale and South Washington County were among districts giving students an unscheduled day off on Monday.”
Parents charged. Sarah Horner at the PiPress has more on the family connected to the school threat last week: “The Vadnais Heights father of a 13-year-old boy who reportedly threatened a classmate had a machine gun and a short-barreled shotgun — both illegal — among several other firearms discovered at his home last week, authorities say. Christopher Lloyd Stowe; his wife, Lisa Stowe; and their son all face criminal charges after police responded to a reported threat at a Maplewood school last week. … Investigators also found possible explosive devices in the house, as well as several trigger kits hidden in the home’s ceiling, legal documents say. The kits ‘appeared to be conversion kits for converting weapons to automatic weapons,’ the complaint said.”
Related. KSTP-TV’s Joe Mason has this: “The raid Friday was prompted by Jessica Pigg, whose child is a classmate of the 13-year-old at the Academy for Sciences and Agriculture. Pigg said the student threatened to shoot up the school, as well as her son. Pigg said her son texted her about the threats Wednesday and asked if he could stay home from school. She said she called the school to discuss the issue. Pigg claims an administrator downplayed the issue and referred to it as a conversation that got out of hand.”
Then there’s this case. Brandt Williams at MPR writes, “The parents charged in the 'horrendous' abuse and neglect case faced each other in court for the first time since they were arrested last month. Clad in orange jail jumpsuits, Jerry Lee Curry, 52, and Shelia Machelle Wilson, 48, sat at opposite sides of a table during a perfunctory hearing related to the custody of their 11-year-old daughter. Curry is jailed on charges he raped, beat and chained the couple's 21-year-old twins in 2017. DNA tests established that Curry was most likely the father of one of his daughter's children. … Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman called the abuse case horrendous and the worst he has seen in his tenure.”
Huh. MPR’s Bob Collins picks up on list-guru WalletHub’s latest. “We have no choice but to leave it to women to confirm whether a report from WalletHub out today is correct: Minnesota is the best state for women. That’s either an indication of how great Minnesota is or how poor 49 other states are. We cannot comment. … All the usual ones show up at the bottom — Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma.”
Progress. From Stribber Jeremy Olson: “Minnesota has added spinal muscular atrophy — a leading genetic cause of death in babies — to its newborn screening program now that a drug treatment for the disorder is available. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm called it ‘an important move that will help save families from the heartbreak of losing a child or losing precious time where treating their child could result in better outcomes.’”
Horrible. Says Paul Walsh in the Strib, “A 27-year-old Crystal man who has repeatedly driven with a revoked license crashed a car while drunk in Eden Prairie, then tried to blame his girlfriend for the wreck as she lay dead at the scene, according to authorities. Angus J. Anderson was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with last June's death of Azirea T. Sheley, 23, of Hopkins. Sheley was thrown from her car and over a guardrail. She died at the scene of the rollover crash, the flyover ramp that leads from eastbound Hwy. 212 to eastbound Hwy. 62. Anderson was treated for his injuries and is now a fugitive.”
3M gets a new CEO. The Strib’s Dee DePass reports: “3M’s board has appointed Michael Roman, its current chief operating officer, to succeed Inge Thulin as chief executive when he retires from the position in July. The appointment puts an end to the succession question for 3M, one of only two Minnesota-based multinational giants on the Dow Jones industrial average. Thulin — who is credited with steering 3M through a global downturn and back to revenue growth and a healthy stock price — will move to the newly created position of executive chairman of the board.”
Finally, America gets a sense of what it's like to be a Vikings fan. The Pioneer Press’ Molly Guthrie reports: “First, Minnesotans won the gold in curling at the Olympics. Then, we thought a Minnesotan had won the Bachelor’s heart. Well, she did — in what we thought was the final rose ceremony of the 22nd season on Monday, race car driver and realtor Arie Luyendyk, 36, proposed to Becca Kufrin, 27, a publicist from Prior Lake — the first Minnesotan to ‘win’ the happy ending on this ABC reality show series now in its 15th year. Within weeks, though, Arie had changed his mind — and he told his fiance so as the cameras rolled in a house somewhere in the Los Angeles area … America watched the raw footage that was full of shock, swearing, questions and tears.” That guy was a snooze anyway (or so we’ve heard).
