Storm to make travel treacherous across Minnesota
Here’s today’s weather word from MPR’s Ron Trenda: “A rain/snow mix early Monday in the Twin Cities metro area is expected to change to all snow at some point Monday morning and the snow will continue through the afternoon and into Monday night. The snow is expected to be heavy at times, and 5 to 9 inches could accumulate in the metro area by Tuesday morning. The heaviest snow in the metro area is expected to fall Monday afternoon and evening. Snow will begin earlier on Monday in parts of central and northern Minnesota.”
What don't state officials understand about shareholder value? Stribber Jim Spencer writes, “Minnesota could see state corporate tax revenue rise by hundreds of millions of dollars in the next few years thanks to federal tax reform. But a battle is brewing between private businesses that would pay for the huge windfall and public officials who hope to collect it. For decades, some Minnesota companies have deferred paying federal and state taxes on cash, accounts that can quickly be turned into cash and noncash investments earned by or booked to foreign subsidiaries. The $55 billion in foreign profits now sheltered abroad by state-based businesses is part of a $2.6 trillion pool of foreign profits sheltered collectively by U.S. corporations.”
Many, many guns. MPR's Nina Moini and Matt Sepic report: “The reported threat that led to the arrest of a 13-year-old boy and his parents Friday began as an incident between middle-schoolers, according to the head of a Vadnais Heights charter school. … Ramsey County Sheriff Jack Serier said Friday the investigation led to a warrant to search the boy's Vadnais Heights home. During the search, Serier said, officers found firearms, ammunition, a ballistic vest and an explosive device. ‘Many, many guns,’ both long guns and handguns, were found unsecured in the home, Serier said.”
Cops need help finding the guy who beat up an elderly man in suspected road rage incident. The Pioneer Press’ Kristi Bellcamino writes: “Anoka County authorities are investigating the severe beating of a man in a road-rage incident on Friday night. The incident began near Broadway and Lexington avenues in Ham Lake after the man slammed on his brakes to avoid a traffic situation in front of him, according to the Anoka County sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office did not release the victim’s name or age but described him as a senior citizen and provided a photo of his injuries. … Police say the man received ‘multiple face fractures and several lacerations requiring many stitches.’” Anoka County has a form to submit an anonymous tip if you can help.
Sure, that's what they want you to think. At Forbes, Vincent Frank writes: “There already seems to be a clear consensus that Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins will sign with the Minnesota Vikings once free agency itself opens up. One of Cousins' top suitors, the New York Jets, are concerned that he has already made the decision to sign with Minnesota. Meanwhile, league insiders also expect that to be the case.”
For those worried about the home mortgage tax deduction: In a Strib piece, RE/MAX owner/broker John Collopy writes: “So what do changes to the new tax law mean for real estate and the average Minnesotan homeowner? In a nutshell, nothing. For those that purchase a home between now and 2026, you can deduct the interest for up to $750,000 in mortgage debt as opposed to the former $1 million. Those currently with a mortgage, however, will not be affected by this change as long as the contract went into effect before Dec. 16, 2017, and the home purchase closes before April 1. But since most of the homes in this country are worth far less than $750,000, this change will not affect the majority of home buyers. For those who currently own a home, you won’t be affected at all.”
Perhaps something in taupe? Strib Target-watcher Kavita Kumar tells us: “Target Corp. is shelling out $250 million to spiff up stores in its backyard to keep them relevant in the digital era. The Minneapolis-based retailer will give top-to-bottom makeovers this year to 28 stores in the Twin Cities, or about half of its footprint in the region. It’s the largest investment the company is making in any single market this year as part of a $1 billion-plus effort to refurbish about 325 stores around the United States.”
Didn't realize Carl Hiaasen set his latest novel in Wisconsin. From MPR: “More than 300 marijuana plants were found during a search warrant last week at a western Wisconsin home, along with two monkeys. … The search warrant came after a month-long investigation into the possible marijuana grow operation. The warrant found more than 300 marijuana plants and a ‘very sophisticated’ growing operation inside a barn. A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing marijuana.” Suspicion?
Comments (2)
"Manufacturing?"
Marijuana is a plant. It is not manufactured, it is allowed to grow.
Vadnais Heights incident
the Vadnais Heights incident was a pathetic display of pre-election grandstanding by the Ramsey County Sherriff's Department.
Incident had been handled by the school and parents successfully prior to the RCSD getting involved.
As for the releasing of names and places they work of the parents...shame on the Pioneer Press.
These people were jailed all weekend on a misdemeanor...
No prior issues other than an autistic kid that made a mistake and having a gun collection.
I truly hope that the parents sue the pants off everyone involved in this.
greg price