Xcel warning customers about phone scam
Beware. KARE reports: “Xcel Energy and the Ramsey County Sheriff are warning customers about a phone scam. … More than 250 Xcel Energy customers from Roseville, Shoreview and North Oak called the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office about the scam. … According to Xcel Energy, residents were called from a number that appears to be Xcel Energy and told that they have a past due bill. They are told that if they do not pay the bill within 30 minutes their energy will be disconnected. … The scammer then asks for a credit card number, pre-paid credit card or money order by calling a separate phone number.”
Garbage ruling. The Star Tribune’s John Reinan reports: “City folk who own cabins in Minnesota should be prepared to put up with stinky smells, the owners of a rural garbage business said in fighting a judge’s ruling that they operated illegally for more than 40 years on a recreational lake near Park Rapids. … In December, a Hubbard County judge blasted local officials, calling them incompetent and negligent for allowing a garbage business to operate for decades in violation of the county’s shore land management law.”
Stay healthy, coach. KMSP reports: “Being a coach is not an easy job—especially in the middle of a crazy playoff race at the highest level of the game. … That stress is what's got Timberwolves players worried about their skipper, Tom Thibodeau, especially after seeing what it's done to other head coaches in the NBA. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue took the nearly unprecedented step of taking a leave of absence earlier this week, citing health issues. … Now, with just 10 games to go in the regular season, Thibodeau says he's ready to ramp up the intensity--though that's got some of his players on the lookout.”
Sad news. The Forum News Services’ Carolyn Lange reports (via the PiPress): “An elderly couple that went missing Wednesday was found dead Thursday in their vehicle in Kandiyohi County. … Their grandson was arrested Thursday night and is currently in the Kandiyohi County Jail. … According to a news release, the bodies of Wilbert ‘Willie’ A. Scheel, 93, and his 80-year-old wife, Gloria A. Scheel, were found at around 5 p.m. Thursday in their Toyota Prius on a rural road in Kandiyohi County.”
In other news…
At least they’re watching their carbon footprint: “Men steal ATM, drive off in Prius” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
What we need is the Nerf War to end all Nerf Wars: “Prior Lake-Savage Schools ‘Calling For A Stop To Nerf Wars’” [WCCO]
Get excited: “'Fargo' Creator Reveals First Season 4 Details” [The Hollywood Reporter]
