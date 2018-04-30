Amazon to add 200 jobs at Minneapolis office
Minnesota getting some new Amazon jobs after all. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports: “While Amazon did not include Minneapolis on the list of finalists for its second headquarters, the online behemoth is still going to more than double its corporate presence in the city. … Fast-growing Amazon plans to hire an additional 200 engineers and other IT workers for its tech hub in the North Loop where it now employs about 150 people, Amazon confirmed to the Star Tribune. … Local and state officials will visit the office later this week.”
WWJD? MPR picks up a story by Kyle Farris from The Winona Daily News: “Winonans of faith are rallying behind an effort to create a sanctuary church, a place where immigrants living in the U.S. illegally can stay without fear of deportation as they follow the winding legal path toward citizenship. … The recently formed Winona Sanctuary Network is looking for a local church that's open to serving as a sanctuary, as well as volunteers willing to cook, clean and do laundry for the residents and families who will stay there.”
Remember this? The Star Tribune’s Liz Sawyer reports: “Two prominent women on University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler’s senior leadership team received settlements totaling nearly $300,000 in 2016 after a sexual harassment scandal that ousted former athletic director Norwood Teague, according to newly released documents. … Teague resigned from the university Aug. 6, 2015, amid reports that he had drunkenly groped and sexually harassed two women who were not publicly identified at the time. He apologized for what he called his ‘offensive behavior,’ which included sending graphic text messages to one of the victims.”
PSA: The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Brian Todd reports: “High temperatures, strong winds and low humidity have led to fire restrictions across all of Southeast Minnesota. … The need for fire bans could be seen across the area. In Stewartville, a fire that started at the city dump shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday shot flames 15 feet high before the blaze was extinguished later in the evening, according to police scanner information.”
In other news…
That’s a lot: “What's the future of empty big-box stores? F-M will soon have vacant spaces equal to 10 football fields” [Fargo Forum]
Well done: “Hector screenwriter breaks in with family comedy” [West Central Tribune]
Good dogs: “Pair of Minnesota dogs are 1st deaf therapy dogs” [KMSP]
Absolutely Sweet MaRye: “Bob Dylan’s Latest Gig: Making Whiskey” [New York Times]
