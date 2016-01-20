Ex-Best Buy CEO resigns from boards after scrutiny over contributions
Says Peter Cox for MPR, “Brad Anderson has stepped down from four more boards of directors following news that he'd given money to an organization that produced anti-Muslim videos. Minnesota Public Radio, General Mills, Waste Management Inc. and Carlson all confirmed that Anderson had resigned from their boards. According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Anderson resigned from the General Mills and Waste Management boards. MPR confirmed that Anderson has submitted a letter of resignation. Carlson also confirmed Tuesday that Anderson resigned from that company's board.”
Scuffling and fighting? Says Adam Belz in the Strib, “A public safety forum hosted by the City Council in south Minneapolis went off script and never get back on, after the sister of Tyrone Williams, a black man gunned down a week ago outside his mother’s home, strode to the front of the room and addressed the crowd. … When protesters, including Nekima Levy-Pounds, encircled the room and called for an end to white supremacy and police violence, [Al] Flowers and Rev. Jerry McAfee scuffled with some of them. … The dispute dominated the last half-hour of the assembly before everyone packed up and went home.”
Ok, the weather is beyond miserable, but at least we’re not dying young. Serena Gordon for CBS says, “How long you might live may depend on where you live. New research suggests that if you spend your days on a sunny Hawaiian island, your life expectancy is more than 81 years. Halfway across the country in Mississippi, however, you can count yourself lucky if you make it to 75. … The 10 states with the lowest probability of premature death were: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont and Washington.”
But we wanted it convoluted and expensive, didn’t we? John Lundy for the Forum News Service says, “Almost three years after marijuana was legalized for some medical purposes in Minnesota, some providers, patients and patients' loved ones say the program is frustrating, and the medicine, for many, is unaffordable.” Now, I’m told this is different in Boulder.
Quit your wining. Rochelle Olson in the Strib reports, “A ruling from U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by Alexis Bailly Vineyard and Next Chapter Winery. Bailly in Hastings and Next Chapter in New Prague sued the state a year ago, saying state law restricted their ability to expand because of a licensing requirement that 51 percent of their grapes be Minnesota-grown.” Man and woman can not live by beer alone.
Speaking of wretched weather, Bill Enderson at MPR says, “ … a major spring storm will blow up east of the Southern Rockies and track in our direction. … This storm will be different from other recent storms in that much of the precipitation across about the southern half of Minnesota will fall as rain rather than snow. Some areas in the southern half of the state are likely to measure more than an inch of rain before the precipitation changes to all snow on Saturday. Total precipitation from rain and snow could exceed two inches in many locations.” Yakutsk is better than this!
Something else it’s hard to believe. Says Dave Orrick for the PiPress, “More than eight months after it was launched, Minnesota’s troubled computer system for vehicle titles and license plates continues to overwhelm the state’s customer service center. Most callers get a busy signal, and most emails take days — or weeks — for a response. The volume — hundreds of thousands of calls each month — is staggering.”
