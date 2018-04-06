Former Best Buy CEO donated to anti-Islam group
To be fair, he probably never expected you to find out about it. MPR’s Martin Moylan, Catharine Richert, Emma Sapong, Bill Catlin and Tom Crann (whew) report: “Minnesota Public Radio board member and former Best Buy CEO Brad Anderson has confirmed he contributed $25,000 in 2016 to a right-wing group. Anderson says he does not stand by inflammatory anti-Muslim videos the group distributed over social media. … The Center for Responsive Politics' OpenSecrets blog was the first to report Anderson and an organization linked to Best Buy founder Richard Schulze each contributed $25,000 in 2016 to Secure America Now, a so-called ‘dark money’ organization that ran highly targeted ads designed to stoke fears of Muslims in the weeks before the 2016 election.”
Speaking of Best Buy… WCCO reports: “Best Buy has joined a growing list of companies whose customers may have had their information stolen by hackers. … As reported by CNET, hundreds of thousands of Delta Airlines, Sears and Kmart online shoppers could have had their names, addresses, and credit card information stolen. … Now, Best Buy says it was also affected by the same breach, due to its use of online customer service software from [24]7.Ai during a 15-day period when its online chat tool was infected with malware.”
Huh, normally you’d expect something a little more tasteful from the Vikings. The Star Tribune’s Erin Adler reports: “Bernie Friel sees the brightly lit ‘Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center / Home of the Minnesota Vikings’ sign and the Norseman logo, prominently displayed on the team’s new fieldhouse in Eagan, each night from his Mendota Heights home. He doesn’t like the view. … ‘I’ve been irritated by the sign for some time,’ said Friel, who lives about a quarter-mile from the practice facility. ‘It’s light pollution.’ … He’s not the only one. Several residents who live near the complex are irked by the glowing white signage, which they say changes the peaceful nature of their neighborhood.”
Taking a broad approach to preventing murder. City Pages’ Hannah Jones profiles Minneapolis’ Center for Homicide Research: “The idea behind the center is that if they get enough data, they can find patterns in how these crimes happen and how best to prevent them. They have a national LGBT homicide database -- the only one in the nation. They also have a church shooting database. And a permit to carry database. They even have a database that shows a connection between homicide and food scarcity in Native American communities.”
In other news…
It’s complicated: “Controversy over proposed St. Paul-Mogadishu sister city agreement” [KMSP]
Despicable: “Homeless shelter accountant stole 300 identities to pay bills, prosecutors say” [Pioneer Press]
To make more money, we’re guessing? “Why Big-Box Retailers Target And Kohl's Are Going Small” [Forbes]
Comments (1)
I'd have a lot more, well maybe a little respect
for these Radical Right Wing Zealots of they had the courage of their convictions, but time and time again they show their cowardice as they claim ignorance when they get caught supporting hate groups. The fact that this yahoo was on the board at MPR ought to give everyone pause. Apparently Public Radio is the the bastion of lefty politics that we are told it is.