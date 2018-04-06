It's official: Pawlenty joins race for governor
Back to the future. In The Washington Post, Micheal Scherer reports on the return of Tim Pawlenty: “Former Minnesota governor Tim Pawlenty announced Thursday that he will run this year for a third term as leader of the state. ‘I have the strength and experience to solve problems and bring us together’, the Republican announced in a video posted to his website. ‘I want to finally put those in the middle first'. … After mounting an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2012, Pawlenty became the leader of the Financial Services Roundtable, a trade group that represents major banking, insurance and investment companies in Washington.”
For the AP, Kyle Potter’s story says: “Despite his unparalleled fundraising ability and name recognition, Pawlenty still faces a climb. His career since leaving office gives fodder to both Democrats and his GOP rivals. Pawlenty joined the Financial Services Roundtable in 2012, making more than $1 million a year while lobbying on behalf of the nation's largest banks until he left the job in mid-March. And Pawlenty is re-entering a Republican Party drastically different from his previous electoral wins — and, in the eyes of some Republican voters, with the possible baggage of being a once-vocal critic of Trump.”
Related. Need a reminder about who's in and who's out of the governor's race (among others)? Check out MinnPost's "Minnesota Election 2018: Who’s running"
Target settles. The AP reports: “Target has agreed to settle a lawsuit that said its hiring process, which automatically rejected people with criminal backgrounds, disproportionately kept blacks and Hispanics from getting entry-level jobs at its stores. As part of the settlement, Target will pay more than $3.7 million and will hire outside experts to review how it deals with applicants who have criminal backgrounds.”
Will it melt the snow? For The Grand Forks Herald Frank Lee writes, “The worst is probably still yet to come. A free presentation about climate change by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at Central Lakes College in Brainerd forecasts a gloomy future for Minnesotans. … Blumenfeld said important hazards that affect Minnesotans, but are not ‘worsening,’ include hot days, warm nights and heat waves (with future increases likely); drought (with future increases possible), and tornadoes and severe convective storms (with a future that is unclear).”
There's a story behind this story. A Minnesota Daily story says: "A 20-year-old University of Minnesota student’s death in late February was caused by drinking excessive amounts of alcohol during a night of partying that began at official sorority events and ended in a Dinkytown apartment in the early morning hours. Mitchell Hoenig, a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and a College of Biological Sciences Dean’s List honoree, was hospitalized Friday, Feb. 23 and died two days later from complications of alcohol poisoning ….” What's notable is that the story is that it begins: “Editor’s note: The family of Mitchell Hoenig and some University of Minnesota officials objected to the publication of this story. It’s the duty of the Minnesota Daily to pursue the truth about important matters within the University community. We are committed to reporting this story with accuracy and fairness."
The fact they had to legislate this is kind of amazing. The Washington Post reports, “Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, signed into law a forfeiture reform bill last week that will require law enforcement officials to obtain a criminal conviction before permanently taking a person's cash or property, making Wisconsin the 15th state to do so. The law is intended to address the controversial practice of civil asset forfeiture, a common legal maneuver that allows police to seize and keep cash, real estate and other property from people suspected of criminal activity, regardless of whether those people are convicted. … According to Lee McGrath, the [Institute for Justice’s] senior legislative counsel, Minnesota enacted a similar law in 2014. ‘But even after reform [in Minnesota], over 95 percent of civil forfeitures do not involve a criminal conviction, precisely because the owner either could not or did not challenge the forfeiture case in civil court,’ McGrath wrote.”
Is he one of the bad hombres? MPR’s Riham Feshir reports, “Immigration and Customs Enforcement has given an Augsburg University professor a deadline of July 4 to leave the country. Mzenga Wanyama is facing deportation after 26 years in the United States. ICE told him on Thursday to get his affairs in order over the next 90 days. Wanyama, who is originally from Kenya, teaches English, literature and African-American literary history. He doesn't have a criminal record.”
More like Blind Eagle, amiright? Finally, from the Star Tribune's Phil Miller: “Turns out, Super Bowl LII wasn’t the only shocking turn of events involving eagles and patriots in a downtown Minneapolis stadium this year. As rap artist Dessa sang 'The Star-Spangled Banner' before the Twins’ home opener Thursday, Challenger, a bald eagle who has soared into dozens of sporting events over the years …was released from his center field perch …. Then something weird happened. ‘I’ll be danged if it didn’t come down,’ Mariners manager Scott Servais marveled, ‘and land on our starting pitcher.’”
This bald eagle decided to switch up its national anthem routine pic.twitter.com/lGXZeqaIDt— ESPN (@espn) April 5, 2018
Conflicts of interest
Now that Tim Pawlenty is running for governor, should he return the money he received as a banking lobbyist?
The Carpetbagger Has Returned
Pawlenty!
“put people in the middle first”
When Tim Pawlenty claims to occupy the middle of the political spectrum things are bad.
Pawlenty For President 2024?
I recall TPaw using his last years as Governor to bolster he RightWing Bonafides, cutting taxes and leaving our state and his own party with huge budget deficits, so he could run for President. It was an embarrassingly short and unpopular run. So excuse me if I am skeptical of his motivations this time around. Does he want a redo on his failed presidential run in 2020 or 2024? Seriously what's the dude up to, he never won a plurality of the vote, he wasn't popular while he was here, things have changed quite a bit since he left, from what I can tell the only clamoring heard for his return is in his head, so what is going on here. Do Republicans really want him back?
Shhh!
Let the guy run. Put the knives away, until after the primary anyway. If Housely, the Sam's Club Bank Lobyyist, and whatever sacrificial lamb they get to run against Klobuchar are the best they got, let 'em go with that line up. Don't look a gift horse in the mouth.
Don't get me wrong
having him in the race is lovely, but there's something really odd going on here. I wonder who told him this was a good idea. Has that Carnahan woman weighed in on this? Maybe that's it, she expects big money donations rolling into the party and collecting her 10% tithe on all of it.
Majority, not plurality
TPaw never won a majority of votes. His victories were with pluralities - more votes than anyone else.
Having said that, I gotta wonder why that guy thinks there's an appetite for his return. "Hey, I know he effed things up last time, but now that he's been a banking lobbyist, I'm sure he's on the side of the little guy!"
DFL gift
If Pawlenty were to get the nomination, it would be the best gift the DFL could possibly receive. In the Iowa straw poll about five years ago he could not even defeat Michelle Bachmann, finishing a distant third behind her and Ron Paul.
I don't know . . . . .
We thought Trump was a "gift" too - until he wasn't.
I'm growing increasingly skeptical about the American electorate, and will wait to count my chickens until the eggs are well and truly cracked.