Judge orders Wetterling investigation files released
Release the files. The Star Tribune’s Dan Browning reports: “A Minnesota judge has ordered the release of state files related to the 27-year investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Jacob Wetterling. … Family members had objected to the release of certain documents they considered too personal, but District Judge Ann L. Carrott ruled Thursday that a Minnesota law unambiguously states that investigative files become public once a case has concluded, unless there's a specific exception in the law.”
Oh, we’re still doing the tax return thing? The Pioneer Press’s Dave Orrick reports: “U.S. Rep. and Democratic candidate for governor Tim Walz released his 2017 personal income tax returns Thursday, using the occasion to urge Republican candidates, former Gov. Tim Pawlenty and Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, to do the same. … Johnson, as well as Walz’s top Democratic rivals in the field — state Rep. Erin Murphy of St. Paul and state Auditor Rebecca Otto — have pledged to release their personal tax earnings, but haven’t done so yet. It’s unclear if Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens, who’s running as a Republican, has been asked whether she plans to release her information; a spokesman couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.”
What kind of dog would try something like this? MPR’s Tim Pugmire reports: “The Minnesota Senate on Thursday passed legislation that would make it illegal to misrepresent a service animal. … Under the measure, people who falsely claim an animal is a trained service animal would face a petty misdemeanor for a first offense and a misdemeanor on a second offense. All 67 senators voted for the bill. … The use of fake service animals is harmful to people with real needs, said state Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids.”
Also in canines… The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson says he has the votes on the House floor to pass a bill removing federal protection for gray wolves across the Great Lakes region. … He just can't get the bill to the floor. His bill — with co-sponsors from both parties across the wolf range in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan — has cleared a committee but remains in congressional limbo.”
In other news…
Wow, 19 years: “Students Walk Out On 19th Anniversary Of Columbine Shootings” [WCCO]
It’s the little details: “Tall rain boots in Hunter for Target collection won't be sold due to production issues” [Star Tribune]
Prayer in school … buses: “Burnsville school bus driver taken off route after leading kids in prayer” [Star Tribune]
Here’s your Friday day brightener: “Longtime meal delivery volunteers get limousine ride” [St. Cloud Times]
The files
"A Minnesota judge has ordered the release of state files..."
Is it expecting too much for the news media to show some discretion in reporting on the files?