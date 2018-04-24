Lieutenant governor lawsuit won’t be heard till after legislative session
Gears of justice grind slowly. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “Minnesota’s legislative session will have been over for more than two weeks before a Ramsey County judge hears a legal challenge to Senate President Michelle Fischbach’s ability to serve in the Legislature and as lieutenant governor. … The first hearing is slated for June 5 in a lawsuit filed earlier this month. The lawsuit is the second to contest Fischbach’s dual roles; the first was tossed in February before the 2018 session began. … Fischbach, a Republican senator since 1996, involuntarily ascended to the lieutenant governor post in January. That’s when DFL Gov. Mark Dayton named then-Lt. Gov. Tina Smith a U.S. senator, setting off a succession plan that puts the Senate president into the post Smith left.”
Gretchen Carlson’s next move. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Television personality Gretchen Carlson, the Minnesota native who won a $20 million settlement over workplace sexual harassment, has a deal to host three A&E documentaries built around her story and the #MeToo movement. … The first of the A&E Network specials will focus on Carlson’s ‘courageous actions to confront the scourge of sexual harassment in the workplace that has served as a catalyst for so many other women to say #MeToo,’ the network said Monday in announcing the project for its Lifetime outlet. ”
Interesting new approach. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “The new job comes with the same worn desk at police headquarters and the same long hours working with the city’s most downtrodden or forgotten residents. … Only now, instead of fighting human trafficking, Sgt. Grant Snyder is turning his sights to what authorities say has been an equally vexing and growing problem in Minneapolis. More and more, police have been asked to deal with pressing social problems like homelessness that don’t necessarily warrant a law enforcement response, according to the veteran detective. … ‘I’m going further upstream,’ said Snyder, long the face of the department’s fight against the sexual exploitation of women and children. ‘How do we sort of play a role where we’re solving a problem, as opposed to limiting the access to resources that they need?’ ”
Just another totally reasonable story from our great air travel system. The BBC reports: “A woman says she is facing a $500 (£357) fine from the US customs agency after a free apple she was given as a snack on a plane was found in her bag. … Crystal Tadlock, travelling to the US from Paris, said she was saving the fruit for her onward flight to Denver. … But the apple was found in a random search by US border agents after her first flight landed in Minneapolis. … US Customs and Border Patrol would not comment on the case, but said all agricultural items should be declared.”
In other news…
