Minneapolis to excavate new downtown drainage tunnels
Maybe throw a subway in while you’re down there? The Star Tribune’s Eric Roper reports: “Tunnels deep below downtown Minneapolis that deliver torrents of rain from the streets to the Mississippi River are bursting at the seams, and the cost of adding a new one to ease the pressure could show up in residents’ monthly water bills. … The $38 million project to dig a new passage 70 to 100 feet beneath Washington Avenue, beside an existing one, would be the largest of its kind downtown since the system was built about 80 years ago. The city has been fixing up its tunnels for about a decade to head off mishaps like a 2010 sewage spill into the river, caused by surging rainwater beneath 2nd Avenue that burst through a liner into a nearby sewer.”
Two pretty different versions of events here. The Minnesota Daily’s Kelly Busche and Madeline Deninger report: “After police were called to a Friday night event hosted by the Somali Student Association at Northrop auditorium, the two groups are disputing the facts of the event. … University officials say police officers were called to a disruption at SSA's Somali Night, while SSA members say police presence was unwarranted. … MPD spokesperson John Elder said MPD, who were called in to assist UMPD, made two arrests for misdemeanor obstruction. According to a statement from SSA, police officers ‘physically assaulted’ SSA board members and used ‘excessive force’ to remove attendees.”
McNally Smith bankruptcy ruling coming soon. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges writes: “Between March and November last year, the co-founders of McNally Smith College of Music loaned the school $1.33 million in a failed attempt to keep the St. Paul school in business. … That’s according to filings in two bankruptcy cases — one for the school and another for Jack McNally personally. … The for-profit college’s gross income, records show, fell from $10.6 million in 2016 to $9.6 million a year later amid declining enrollment and increases in tuition discounts. … McNally and co-founder Doug Smith sought to convert the school to nonprofit status but ran out of time and money. … Starting in November, records show, they stopped paying their employees and other bills. … Among the $11 million in bankruptcy claims against the school are $242,000 in unpaid federal and state payroll taxes, $198,000 in attorneys fees, $109,000 for utilities, $75,000 in rent for administrative offices and $54,000 to the Lowry Building for student housing.”
Step away from the social media. KARE’s Lou Raguse reports: “After someone stole sports memorabilia from popular St. Paul bar Tom Reid's Hockey City Pub during Friday's Wild game, the bar took to social media in an attempt to solve the crime. … And in the process, they ended up identifying and shaming the wrong person. … After asking for help identifying three people in surveillance photos, tips started pouring in. And one of those tips identified a bearded man in surveillance photos as Matthew Rivera from Woodbury. … But Rivera hasn't been inside Tom Reid's in over a year.”
Whistleblower or no? “The Only Black FBI Agent In Minnesota Faces Prison For Exposing Bureau's White Male Culture, Hostility Towards Black, Muslim Communities” [Atlanta Black Star]
Is it worth the risk of cooties, though? “Sitting with women in class may improve your GPA and confidence, UMN study says” [Minnesota Daily]
It’s happening: “Jackpot: Once-Dismal Electronic Pulltabs are a Hit” [KSTP]
Another blow for the Maplewood Mall: “Sears, KMart store closures: List” [Business Insider]
Farewell: “Chuck Fletcher Out As Wild General Manager” [WCCO]
