Minneapolis police to carry opioid overdose treatment

Minneapolis police get Narcan. WCCO’s Mary McGuire reports: “The largest police department in our state will begin training officers on how to carry and administer one life-saving drug. … The department will begin equipping officers in South Minneapolis’ third precinct with Naloxone, because that area has seen a higher number of opioid deaths. … It’s sold under the brand name Narcan and can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes with a shot or nasal spray. … Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Mayor Jacob Frey will debut the new training effort on Monday morning.”
What to expect when you’re expecting the Final Four. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports: “A year from now, an estimated 60,000 fans from out of town — and more from the Twin Cities — are expected to flow into Minneapolis when it hosts the Final Four and all of its hoopla. … It’s a smaller event than the Super Bowl, which claimed more than 100,000 visitors, bigger than the last Minnesota Final Four in 2001 and most of all, easier for fans who don’t have big bucks to feel like they’re welcome in on the action.”
Descent in … descents. The Pioneer Press’ Tad Vezner reports: “St. Paul’s downtown airport has a new restaurant, a new tenant, and some new outdoor benches where you can sit and watch the planes take off. …What it doesn’t have, unfortunately, is anywhere close to as many planes to watch as it used to. Airport operations for Holman Field have plummeted to roughly a third of what they were a decade ago, according to numbers supplied by the Metropolitan Airports Commission. … Overall operation counts from all sources at the airport dipped from 118,000 in 2007 to 40,500 in 2017.”
Well, if they say so. KSTP’s Jay Kolls reports: “The city of St. Paul would like the State Legislature to approve $46 million in bonding money to help build a new Kellogg Boulevard-Third Street bridge into Lowertown. … In 2014, city engineers determined the existing span was ‘structurally deficient’ and ‘functionally obsolete,’ after a series of inspections found structural problems with the outer portions of the bridge. … City engineers said the bridge is still safe for the 10,000 vehicles that cross it daily, but that the outer lanes do not meet federal safety regulations.”
This may be the last time City Engineer Mark Graham is allowed to talk to the press: “Vadnais Heights’ residential water use above the brim” [Vadnais Heights Press]
If only the season would co-operate: “Ramsey County closes 50-mat overnight shelter for the season” [Pioneer Press]
They must be furious: “Surly Settles in Lawsuit Involving Tip-Pooling” [KSTP]
Cool: “HOURCAR Aims To Have All-Electric Fleet By 2020” [WCCO]
Know anyone? “Granite Falls, Minn., looking to embed artist in city” [Fargo Forum]
Makes it way harder: “Twins Mad That The Other Team Was Trying Too” [Deadspin]
