Minneapolis state Rep. Thissen appointed to Minnesota Supreme Court
Justice Thissen. The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel reports: “State Rep. Paul Thissen, a former state Speaker of the House from Minneapolis, is the newest member of the Minnesota Supreme Court, Gov. Mark Dayton announced Tuesday. … The DFL governor selected Thissen, an attorney who has been a state representative since 2003, to fill an open seat on the state’s top court. The post became vacant after President Donald Trump appointed Judge David Stras to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. … Thissen’s appointment means the seven-member state high court will include five Dayton appointees. Thissen, 51, is currently senior counsel for the Health Law Group at the Ballard Spahr Law Firm.”
Over at the Legislature … MPR’s Elizabeth Dunbar reports: “Legislation that would get rid of Minnesota's longstanding yet rarely enforced wild rice standard is ready for floor votes in the House and Senate. … Minnesota's state grain — wild rice — is at the center of a battle at the Capitol over water infrastructure, mining, Native American heritage and environmental protection. … Wild rice grows in water, so it's affected by water pollution. But how do you regulate the pollution in a way that protects wild rice while also taking care of the industries and communities that pollute?”
Exciting day for political journalists. The Star Tribune’s J. Patrick Coolican reports: “Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty showed the formidable fundraising prowess that is a large part of his appeal to Republicans, raising more than $1 million since forming a campaign committee in March, according to state campaign finance reports released Tuesday. … Pawlenty, who says he has not decided whether or not to pursue the GOP endorsement at the state convention in early June, has the money and name recognition to skip an unpredictable convention and head straight to the August 14 primary election of Republican voters.” We’ve got campaign finance numbers for governor and U.S. House races (and Senate races as they become available) in our 2018 Campaign Finance Dashboard.
When it comes to wolves in Minnesota, the Minnesota DNR isn’t the only game in town. At the Duluth News Tribune, Jillian Gandsey writes: “Gray wolves could again be fair game in Minnesota if federal rules change, but Red Lake Nation and other tribes in Minnesota will continue to protect the animal. … In 2010, the Red Lake Department of Natural Resources published its wolf management plan, making the Red Lake lands a sanctuary for gray wolves. … ‘Many believe that if wolves prosper, the people of Red Lake will prosper, and if wolf populations suffer, so will the Red Lake Nation,’ the plan reads.”
In other news…
Can’t stop it: “Emerald ash borer found in Edina, threatening 50,000 trees” [Star Tribune]
Good luck! “Minnetonka teen has battled brain cancer, will tackle BWCA next” [MPR]
Their curbside pickup service: “Target expands its ‘Drive Up’ service to 270 stores across Florida, Texas and the Southeast” [TechCrunch]
Ouch: “Report: Herberger's parent likely to go out of business after only bids come from liquidators” [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]
Comments (1)
It's only fair...
I'm assuming that Paul Thissen will be allowed to remain a state representative while performing his duties as MN Supreme Court Justice?
I'm sure there's precedent.