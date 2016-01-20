Minnesota millionaire collected food stamps to prove point
Breaking: rich person has little trouble manipulating American system to own advantage. The Fargo Forum’s Don Davis reports: “Millionaire Rob Undersander sat at a Minnesota House witness stand saying he received food stamps for 19 months to prove a point: Not everyone who gets the aid needs it. … Democratic legislators did not like his Wednesday, April 11, testimony, particularly Rep. John Considine, D-Mankato. … ‘You knew this was wrong and you did it anyway,’ Considine said while staring at Undersander. ‘I find it pretty despicable. .... I am just sorry there is no way we can prosecute you.’”
Nice preview of this weekend’s Eighth District convention from Aaron Brown: “Starting at 9 a.m. this Saturday, April 14, delegates will gather for the Eighth Congressional District DFL convention in Duluth. Their task: endorsing a candidate for Congress to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan. The outcome is far from certain. … Five candidates are running for this Northeastern Minnesota congressional seat. They include North Branch mayor Kirsten Kennedy, former news anchor Michelle Lee, State Rep. Jason Metsa, former homeland security analyst Leah Phifer, and former State Rep. Joe Radinovich. … Having five candidates isn’t even the complicated part. Nolan was in the process of being challenged by Phifer for the endorsement when he decided to retire after precinct caucuses. As a result, a slew of candidates jumped into the race while many bigger political names abstained. Candidates slogged over county unit conventions for a couple months, producing a messy political picture.” MinnPost is sending our Washington correspondent, Sam Brodey, up to Duluth to cover the convention. You can follow him on Twitter: @sambrodey and look for his stories from the convention later this week and next.
Fun new wrinkle. The Rochester Post-Bulletin’s Hannah Yang writes: “Eminent domain may throw a twist into a dispute between the city of Albert Lea and Mayo Clinic over the hospital in Albert Lea. … The Albert Lea City Council met in closed session Monday night. … City Clerk Daphney Maras declined to share any details of that meeting with the Post Bulletin, but she confirmed that eminent domain was discussed. … Eminent domain allows governments to purchase private property for public use when the property owner does not want to sell.”
Cool project. MPR’s Regina McCombs reports: “David Sherman makes his living photographing some of Minnesota's most elite athletes. But it was a small group of Twin Cities senior citizens who taught him lessons on power and grace. … They were Holocaust survivors. Sherman said he felt compelled for years to get the aging survivors to tell their stories and be photographed. He recalls as a child witnessing a sorrowful dedication of a Holocaust Memorial in Sioux City, Iowa.”
In other news…
