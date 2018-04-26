Most patients treated after refinery explosion released
Sounds like everyone is going to be okay. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “A series of explosions and fires rocked the Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior Thursday, sending a black plume of acrid smoke across the city, forcing massive evacuations and sending several people to local hospitals. … Essentia Health today said its Duluth and Superior hospitals treated a total of 16 victims related to the refinery incident, all but one were released. The one patient admitted was in good conditon Friday morning.”
Opioid progress. MPR’s Jon Collins reports: “After three years of work, the state of Minnesota has finalized guidelines for how doctors should prescribe opioid painkillers that include starting certain patients on the lowest effective dose. … The recommendations were released as Gov. Mark Dayton announced new pilot programs to combat opioid abuse throughout the state. He also pushed the Legislature to pass more funding for prevention and treatment programs. … The new guidelines recommend that doctors prescribe the lowest effective dose of opioids when using them for acute pain and keep close tabs on patients afterwards.”
The St. Cloud Times’ Nora G. Hertel looks into the issue of untested rape kits in Minnesota: “It's a simple question with a complicated answer: Why are any rape kits left in evidence lockers while victims wait for justice? …There are a couple good reasons some rape kits are not sent off to a lab for DNA analysis, said Peggy La Due, executive director of the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center. … She and other advocates want to give victims options. One of those options is to undergo an anonymous sexual assault exam that doesn't get processed by police until the victim is ready to report the crime. ”
How grocery stores reduce traffic. For City Pages, Nick Magrino writes: “One of the biggest and most understated stories in Minneapolis in the past decade is the addition of a whole bunch of grocery stores in walkable areas. You've got the downtown and Northeast Lund's, Dinkytown and Uptown Target Expresses, the downtown Whole Foods, the Wedge Table (rhymes with vegetable) on Nicollet, North Market off Victory Memorial Drive, Fresh Thyme in Prospect Park, and new co-ops in Powderhorn and Willard-Hay. There's a Mill District Trader Joe's and a Whittier Aldi under construction, and a new urban format Cub in a development at Hiawatha & 46th just broke ground. … It's a lot! And this is a big deal, because gives tens of thousands of people the opportunity to live a very different lifestyle.”
In other news…
Lingering effects: “Smoke from Superior refinery explosion poses health risk” [MPR]
Not a good thing to be: “Audit finds Minnesota preschool programs ‘complex and fragmented’” [West Central Tribune]
Congratulations: “Detroit Lions Draft Minnesota Native Frank Ragnow” [WCCO]
