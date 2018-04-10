New suit filed against Fischbach over dual roles
It’s back. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “A constituent of state Sen. Michelle Fischbach sued Tuesday for a second time in an attempt to remove the legislator from office because she also holds the title lieutenant governor. … Destiny Dusosky of Sauk Rapids failed in an earlier attempt to have Fischbach removed. A Ramsey County district judge ruled in February that case wasn’t ripe and that the Senate had the duty to determine eligibility of its members. … The Senate is controlled 34-33 by Republicans and court-ordered removal of Fischbach would force a special election in her district.”
Surely we can expect calm, rational responses to this. KARE’s Camille Williams reports: “In Minneapolis Public Schools, students can now fill out paperwork to be identified by their gender of choice. … ‘Like I'm not a girl or a boy, I'm just me,’ said Olive Linabery, a 9th grader at Washburn High School. … Linabery is gender neutral and doesn't identify with being male or female. …‘To have everyone see me as a young woman, it was super uncomfortable for me,’ said Linabery.”
Marvel at the extent of the NFL’s depradations. Public Record Media’s Matt Ehling and Mike Kazuba write: “The National Football League took wide-ranging control of U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII – including being given 75 percent of the luxury suites at the facility, and having local officials add temporary seating for the game, according to newly released documents. … But a spokesperson for the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), which released the records on Tuesday, said that the organization did not have a copy of Minnesota’s bid document submitted to the NFL. To date, the formal bid document for the event has not been publicly released.”
Poised for twice the disappointment. The Star Tribune’s Michael Rand writes: “There’s no other way to say it: It’s been 15 years since the Wild and Timberwolves played more meaningful games on the same night as they will Wednesday evening. … The Wild opens the playoffs with Game 1 at Winnipeg. The Wolves have a win-or-stay-home game against the Nuggets at Target Center. Both games are on FSN, with the Wild getting the main channel at 6 p.m. and the Wolves heading over to FSN-Plus for their 7 p.m. start. Here are five things to know about the night as you attempt to sort out your feelings and stress…”
24th Street bridge: “Pedestrian Bridge With A View Over I-35W To Be Torn Down” [WCCO]
Wait, they had monkeys in the pet shop? “Mystery monkey update: Dayton's workers tried to rescue him” [MPR]
Follow-up to yesterday’s story: “Target says it’s fired an employee over ‘OK to be white’ cards in diapers” [MPR]
Our former Veep on the Fair Housing Act: “Walter Mondale: The Civil Rights Law We Ignored” [New York Times]
Welcome: “New citizens take oath: Willmar hosts its first naturalization ceremony” [West Central Tribune]
Oof, too real: “Local Man Knows He Moved To Minneapolis For Something, But Can't Remember What” [The Onion]
