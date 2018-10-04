New U.S. attorney for Minnesota named
The wait is over. The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports: “President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Dakota County District Judge Erica MacDonald to be the next U.S. attorney for Minnesota, elevating a former federal prosecutor for the important law enforcement post. … The White House announced MacDonald's nomination Tuesday morning as part of its 12th ‘wave’ of U.S. attorney nominations. … Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty appointed MacDonald to Minnesota's district court bench in 2009, and she was re-elected to the court in 2012.”
Not good. Adweek’s Lisa Lacey writes: “Target is investigating how laminated cards advocating for white supremacist groups ended up in boxes of diapers it sold. … In a blog post, the Anti-Defamation League said it has received at least two complaints, including a Target customer in Washington, D.C., who found a card reading, ‘It’s Okay to be White.’”
The dream is dead. Finance and Commerce’s Brian Martucci reports: “More than three decades after it launched, promising nothing less than to revolutionize urban transportation, Minnesota’s only homegrown personal rapid transit company is no more. … Last June, Fridley-based Taxi 2000 mothballed its 60-foot demonstration track, first displayed at the 2003 Minnesota State Fair, and laid off CEO Mike Lester, its sole remaining employee. According to filings with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, the 34-year-old company was formally dissolved on March 13 of this year.”
Not exactly great fishing weather. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “The National Weather Service says the ice on Minnesota's lakes is going to be sticking around longer than usual this year -- possibly past the walleye and northern pike fishing opener in some parts of the state. … Minnesota's walleye and northern pike fishing opener is May 12, and for many it signals the traditional turning point from snow shovels to sunscreen. … But a month out, some lakes in central Minnesota are still covered with more than 2 feet of ice, and there's no sign of letting up. … Forecasters say there's another snowstorm on the way this weekend that could drop more than 4 inches on parts of the state.”
