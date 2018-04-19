No charges to be filed in Prince death
No one to charge. KSTP’s Frank Rajkowski reports: “Carver County Attorney Mark Metz announced Thursday no criminal charges will be filed in the death of superstar Prince, as investigators cannot track down who gave him the pills that were a counterfeit Vicodin laced with fentanyl. … The news comes just shy of two years after the Minnesota music icon died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen on April 21, 2016.”
Sellers market continues. The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta writes: “The pickings have never been slimmer for home buyers this spring in parts of the Twin Cities, and that’s putting a lid on home sales. … Buyers across the metro signed only 5,103 purchase agreements in March, a 12.2 percent drop from a year ago. But sellers received nearly 100 percent of their asking price, an indication that there’s no shortage of demand. … The number of properties available in the Twin Cities was 26 percent lower than a year ago, and sellers remain slow to enter the market with 17.5 percent fewer new listings in March than a year ago. … The shortage is most acute for entry-level houses, or anything priced less than $250,000, in large part because there’s a swell of first-time buyers and baby boomers looking to downsize from the big house in the suburbs into smaller, more-affordable homes.”
Doctor’s bill bill. City Pages’ Hannah Jones reports: “Say you're in the market to buy a sofa. … You’d probably start by shopping around and finding something within your price range. If you hit up Slumberland and didn’t like their prices, you’d head to Schneiderman’s, and so on. … Now say you needed your tonsils removed. You’d probably head to your doctor, have the thing done and pay whatever they asked you to pay -- no matter how much that happens to be. … Scott Jensen, a Republican senator from Carver County, wants that to change. He thinks every patient should know how much their doctor visits and procedures cost. Which, mostly, they don’t.”
What’s going on here? The Pioneer Press’ Bob Shaw writes: “One of Minnesota’s toughest prisons has seen a recent increase in attacks on employees and inmates. … In a single weekend in March, assaults by inmates at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights sent 10 employees to the hospital — more injuries than in the previous five years combined. … State Rep. John ‘Jack’ Considine, DFL-Mankato, is looking into it. Considine, a member of the Public Safety and Security Policy Committee, said that three prison staffers contacted him in January about worsening conditions at the prison. … That was before the 10 employees were assaulted in March.”
Win for Tony Webster: “Freedom-of-Information Activist Wins Legal Fight with County” [KSTP]
Pretty amazing: “'Hi con gai, how are you doing today?'” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
Fish story: “Minneapolis' Coastal Seafoods is about to get 10 times bigger” [City Pages]
More Whalen news: “Whalen to hire former Gophers teammate Roysland as assistant” [Star Tribune]
New Prince music: “Nothing Compares 2 U: the secrets of Prince's original recording, unheard until today” [The Guardian]
Doctor's bill bill
It doesn't happen often in recent years, but it's a pleasure to see a legislative proposal from a Republican that I can wholeheartedly support. This is one of those.
Right now, the only way a patient (or sometimes, the patient's insurance company) finds out what something costs – be it routine office visit or repairing a broken leg – is after the fact, when the bill appears in the mailbox. That should have changed a hundred years ago when doctors finally began to know a little something about medicine based on science instead of Medieval witchcraft, but there's no excuse for it not beginning right now. Today.