Nonprofits squeezed as competition for grant dollars heats up
Life’s hard out there for nonprofits. Cough, cough. MPR’s Mike Moen reports: “It's crunch time for Rick Terzick. The director of the Cochran House men's homeless shelter in Hastings faces a May 31 deadline to come up with a long-term funding solution, or it may have to close. … Terzick said part of the reason they fell into this reoccurring financial crisis is the lack of available grant dollars. … Securing grants has never been easy. But Terzick and other nonprofit leaders in Minnesota say underscoring the fierce competition is a shift in what foundations are seeking, which are more specialized, innovative programs that might ask a nonprofit to expand its core function.”
Not one to let a little snow stop her. The Pioneer Press’ Dave Orrick reports: “Olympic gold medalist and Afton native Jessie Diggins is stoked about Saturday’s planned homecoming parade in Stillwater to honor her — and our snowy April as well. … The parade will be held even if a forecast winter storm barrels down on the scene, organizers said Thursday.”
Nail guy nailed. City Pages’ Mike Mullen writes: “Joseph Kurimay had tried to warn police that drivers were speeding on Pulaski Road, the street he lives on that winds around Lake Pulaski in Buffalo, some 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. … Whether police followed up on Kurimay's tip is not addressed in [charges filed against Kurimay], which are instead focused on other purchases he allegedly began to make: masonry nails, an inch and a half in length, purchased from a nearby Menards by an ‘older bald male’ who paid for them in cash, according to surveillance video. … Police learned something nefarious was afoot from a woman who arrived home one day last October to find a tire was leaking air. She took the car to Tires Plus for repair, and learned that they'd done ‘many repairs’ for cars with nails in the tires around that time. ”
Profile of our new soccer star. The Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder reports: “Life imitated sports when Darwin Quintero heard the word ‘English’ during an interview with the Pioneer Press this week. Like the speedy playmaker intends to perform for Minnesota United, the Colombian saw an opening and filled it. … After seven replies in his native Spanish tongue, he was asked about his second-language lessons since arriving in Minnesota on March 28. He paused and then gave a sample of what he’s learned.”
In other news…
