Prosecutors to announce results of investigation into Prince's death
This will be interesting. Amy Forliti of the AP reports: “Prosecutors in the Minnesota county where Prince died said Wednesday that they're ready to make an announcement in their two-year investigation into the musician's death from an accidental opioid overdose. Carver County Attorney Mark Metz was scheduled to announce at 11:30 a.m. Thursday whether anyone would be charged. … Documents also alleged another doctor, Michael Todd Schulenberg, a family physician who saw the musician twice before his death, told authorities he prescribed the opioid painkiller oxycodone to Prince but put it under the name of Prince's bodyguard and close friend, Kirk Johnson, ‘for Prince's privacy.’ Schulenberg's attorney has disputed that.”
On Prince's money, Karen Heller of The Washington Post writes, “His estate, estimated at between $100 million and $300 million before taxes, is being supervised by many individuals not of his choosing, though some former aides are involved. … He alone determined what he shared and what he kept to himself. Now, those decisions lie with others. Estate representatives declined to discuss release plans for the vault’s contents. (Our tour guide professed to not know even where the vault is located.) But it has become standard practice for top artists to drop albums unexpectedly, the element of surprise as powerful a marketing tool as the content itself. Still, the volume of material presents challenges. How frequently should albums be circulated, and how often? Is it possible to flood the market with too much Prince? Should an artist’s unreleased work be distributed at all?”
CD8 field narrows again. For Roll Call Simone Pathe says, “Despite winning the most delegate votes at the Democratic-Farmer-Labor convention for Minnesota’s 8th District on Saturday, Leah Phifer announced Wednesday she will not run in the August primary … Phifer, an adjunct faculty member at Augsburg University and a former FBI counterterrorism analyst, had struggled to raise money. … She’d been endorsed by Our Revolution Minnesota, but also encountered resistance from the DFL Latino Caucus over her previous work at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.”
Here we go. From the Pioneer Press’ Christopher Magan: “Sparring over how to best align Minnesota’s tax code with recent federal changes began in earnest this week, quickly illustrating how far apart Republicans and Democrats are from finding common ground. … Republicans used the revenue department’s analysis to pounce, saying Dayton’s plans amounted to across the board tax increases. … Cynthia Bauerly, revenue commissioner, disagreed, saying the governor’s proposal would conform to federal changes in a way that would help 2 million working families.”
The AP reports the latest on Lois Riess, the grandma suspected of killing two people: “Authorities say a Minnesota woman suspected of killing her husband was spotted in north Florida shortly after killing a woman and stealing her identity in southwest Florida. The Lee County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video to news outlets this week of 56-year-old Lois Riess at a Hilton Hotel in Ocala. Riess has been on the run since her husband, 54-year-old David Riess, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds at their home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, on March 23.”
In case you were wondering, Jim Paulsen of the Strib confirms that spring has been canceled for high schoolers. “For high school athletes, coaches and athletic directors, the delinquent spring of 2018 has gone from tolerable annoyance to a real pain in the agenda. … Athletic directors are scrambling to secure precious practice time at indoor domes. Hundreds of baseball and softball games and boys’ tennis matches have been canceled and will not be made up. There’s no clear sign of when grass ballfields will be playable. While sunny or rainy weather will help melt snow, there’s still the need to thaw frozen ground and dry it out.”
This is important, apparently. In the PiPress Molly Guthrey writes, “She’s back! Minnesota’s Becca Kufrin, ABC’s new Bachelorette, made a rosy comeback on social media Wednesday. The reality competition’s host, Chris Harrison, posted a promotional image of Kufrin as the Bachelorette with the message: ‘A little gift for #BachelorNation’. In the newly released poster, red rose petals rain down on the 28-year-old Prior Lake publicist, who is wearing a metallic gown and a sassy smile. Superseded over her image is her signature catchphrase: ‘Let’s do the damn thing.'”
Phifer
I think Pfifer could have survived her backgound with ICE if she had demonstrated some actual contrition. It was her Minnpost piece that did her in
ICE atrocities are reported every day.
We have an out-of-control paramilitary gang strike force running amok.
ICE will be the biggest domestic scandal involving law enforcement being used for political repression since COINTELPRO, once this administration's tactics are exposed. The similarity to police powers abused by authoritarians around the world is shameful and indisputable.
It may not come soon, but it will be another horrible scar on the Due Process and the Rule of Law.
Jeff Sessions is performing as a corrupt, bigoted and incompetent AG.