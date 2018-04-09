Report alleges 'rape game' at North Dakota high school
The Fargo Forum’s Kim Hyatt reports: “Disturbing details of sodomy and sexual assault dating back to 2015 in the Richland 44 School District are described in an independent report that says school leaders failed to sufficiently respond to allegations of student hazing and sexual misconduct. … In the 46-page report, superintendent Tim Godfrey, high school principal Bruce Anderson and athletic director John Freeman — whose departures from the district were announced this week — claim to have not known before Jan. 17 that variations of something called the 'rape game' had been occurring for years.”
The Star Tribune's Maya Rao reports, “Lawmakers, including some from Minnesota, hoped that this year’s renewal of the federal farm bill would offer Congress a respite from the partisan dysfunction and election-year maneuvering at the Capitol. But negotiations have fallen apart on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, as Democrats refuse to consider Republican proposals to expand work requirements for food stamp recipients. Democrats recently directed Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson, the panel’s ranking member, to stop talks with Chairman Mike Conaway, a Texas Republican.”
The Strib editorial board doesn't like the work requirements, either: “Respected groups such as the Minnesota Medical Association, the Minnesota Hospital Association and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) oppose the new requirements. Their concerns include the number of people who would lose coverage because they didn’t turn in paperwork. Counties have also strenuously objected. Compliance responsibilities would largely fall on them. … At the same time, there is scant evidence that the measure would achieve what its proponents aim for: putting people back in the workforce.”
Also from North Dakota, says Jack Dura for the Bismarck Tribune, “The jobs outlook in the Oil Patch in western North Dakota is at its highest level in three years. Central North Dakota looks good, too, heading into summer. Released last week, Job Service North Dakota's latest regional reports for job openings in central North Dakota and the Oil Patch region indicate their highest numbers since 2015-16. … Hydraulic fracturing, pipelines, truck driving, drone operators — these and more all need bodies, according to Sanford, who said the three northwestern counties also have ‘a huge, huge need’ for health-care professionals and about 40 teachers.”
So they're not guests? In the Strib, Paul Walsh writes, “A ‘Arrow’ TV star John Barrowman took aim at Minneapolis-based Target after being told during a visit to one of the Minneapolis-based retailer’s Los Angeles stores that he couldn’t make a kind gesture to someone down on his luck. Barrowman, whose credits include ‘Desperate Housewives,’ said Thursday on Twitter that a Target employee admonished him for buying clothes and a $40 gift certificate for a homeless man.”
Sad story. In the Duluth News Tribune Matt Wellens writes, “A number of Bulldogs played with heavy hearts Saturday during their NCAA championship victory over Notre Dame at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. That was especially true for Minnesota Duluth's junior assistant captain, Parker Mackay, whose friend and former teammate, Conner Lukan, was one of 15 Humboldt Broncos killed Friday in a bus crash. Mackay and Lukan were junior hockey teammates with the Spruce Grove Saints of the Alberta Junior Hockey League in 2014-15 when the team won regular-season and postseason titles. Lukan, 21, was traded to the Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League in September.”
'Heightened interest' is one way to put it. In The Wall Street Journal, Emily Glazer and Gretchen Morgenson report, “Wells Fargo has expanded a review of auto products and services it finances as part of an effort to get ahead of heightened regulatory interest in the area, according to people familiar with the matter. … While many consumers choose to buy aftermarket products, they’ve also generated complaints.”
We will see you … May 14. MPR reports: “The series finale between the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins was postponed Sunday because of wintry weather. With snow in the forecast and game-time temperatures expected to hover around freezing, the game was called off about three hours before it was supposed to begin and rescheduled for May 14, what had been a mutual day off for both teams. The Mariners had not been scheduled to return to Minnesota this season.”
And then there’s this from Hunter Atkins in The Houston Chronicle. The Minnesota Twins cancelled their game Sunday because of frigid conditions. Forecasts have the temperature for Monday dipping into the 30s, sending a streak of discomfort, in addition to chills, down the Astros' spines. The Astros will fly to Minneapolis on Sunday night for a three-game series. ‘We know it's going to be cold,’ manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday. ‘We assume we're going to play until they tell us not. The precipitation's supposed to be going down, but it's supposed to be really cold and really miserable.’”
Comments (1)
Mandatory Reporters
Are parents considered mandatory reporters under the law? If not, I think it's time we consider that. What parent, after finding out a child was abused, takes it to a coach, principal, or school district administrator? Go to the police, please! If another student stole your child's car, would you talk to the coach?
We're long since past the point of being shocked at who commits child sexual abuse. Gone are the days of, "Mr. Smith would never do anything like that! Don't talk that way!"
Teachers are required to report sexual abuse. Why do we hold actual parents to a lesser standard? This is nothing short of child neglect. No more of this, "I told the principal and he told me it was being investigated so I left it there." Call the police!