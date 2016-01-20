Storm could bring significant snowfall to Twin Cities
This is going to tip a lot of people over the edge. Says Tad Vezner in the PiPress, “As Minnesota reaches the seeming height of its snowfall season this year, yet another winter storm will likely descend upon the Twin Cities early this week, with a chance of up to nine inches of accumulation come Tuesday, the National Weather Service warned. According to the Weather Service, between two and four inches will likely strike the Twin Cities late Monday evening. The snowfall is expected to continue into Tuesday, with a high chance of an additional three to five inches by evening, accompanied by 30 mph wind gusts.”
The MPD is having a hard time attracting women. Says Libor Jany in the Strib, “Today, two of the department’s top 20 posts are held by women: Kathy Waite, inspector of the Fifth Precinct, and Cmdr. Melissa Chiodo, who heads Internal Affairs. Women make up three of the force’s 44 lieutenants and about 18 percent of sergeants — 36 out of 205 — according to department records. … Overall, 124 of the department’s 888 sworn officers are women — roughly the same number it had in 2005, when the force had about 100 fewer officers. [Medaria] Arradondo said that as chief, he has the right to choose his own commanders but has pledged to move women into higher ranks.”
The latest on that crash into the Pacific Ocean involving a family with some attachment to Minnesota: In the Los Angeles Times, Alene Tchekmedyian reports, “The crash that killed a Washington couple and at least three of their six children when their SUV plunged off a cliff in a remote stretch of the Mendocino Coast appears to have been intentional, authorities said. Investigators who recovered the vehicle from the rocky shoreline say its speedometer was ‘pinned’ at 90 mph, according to court documents cited by KPTV in Oregon.”
No trial (yet) for ax man. Nebraska’s Channel 21 TV reports, “A Minnesotan charged with killing his Nebraska-born neighbor with a maul ax has been found incompetent to aid in his own defense for mental health reasons. So Mitchell Hoogenakker, 25, will not stand trial in the death of John Gallagher, a father of five — at least not yet. ‘The murder charge against him goes dormant for the time being,’ said Chuck Laszewski, spokesman for the Hennepin County (Minnesota) Attorney’s Office. “There is another hearing scheduled in September to see if he is (then) competent.” Police in Hopkins … said Hoogenakker used an ax to force his way into Gallagher’s home on Aug. 25 and dragged him outside. Responding officers found Gallagher, 67, fatally injured on his front lawn.”
Isn't the phrase “bitter Wisconsin race” redundant at this point? The AP’s Scott Bauer says, “Eric Holder came to town to campaign for the liberal candidate, and his group dumped $165,000 into the race. Joe Biden, Corey Booker and Gabby Giffords endorsed her, and more money came from a fundraiser in San Francisco. Meanwhile, Wisconsin Republicans poured in $400,000 to support the conservative candidate, the state's largest business group tripled that and the National Rifle Association publicly backed him. The race drawing so much heat isn't for Senate or even Congress. It's for Wisconsin Supreme Court — a supposedly nonpartisan office that is the latest election to be treated as a barometer of voter attitudes heading into the fall midterms.”
Crisis Connection in Crisis. The Pioneer Press’ Callie Schmidt writes: “Crisis Connection is the only center in Minnesota taking calls from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and it will be forced to start shutting down May 21 unless it gets funding help. … Several legislators are sponsoring a pair of bills at the Capitol that would fund a grant toward suicide prevention programs such as Crisis Connection. Though the bills (one in the House and another in the Senate) are still active from last session, no vote beyond committees has been scheduled, said Canvas Health CEO Matt Eastwood.”
Presented without comment: From the Forum News Service, “A bestiality charge against a former Polk County mail carrier accused of having sex with a dog has been dismissed, and he’ll avoid jail time for the burglary charge if he abides by his probation terms. Brian Chapman, 22, was ordered Thursday in Polk County District Court to complete a number of supervised probation requirements, including attending a sex offender program and avoiding unsupervised contact with animals. In exchange to pleading guilty to a second-degree felony charge of burglary, the misdemeanor bestiality charge was dismissed.”
