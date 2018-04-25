Suit challenges Minnesota child protection laws
Suit arises from a spanking case. The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres reports: “A group of Minnesota parents has accused state and county child protection agencies of wrongfully removing their children and placing them in foster care for what they consider to be ordinary parental discipline, such as spanking. … In a civil rights lawsuit filed Tuesday, attorneys for the parents allege that Minnesota’s child protection laws are overly broad, triggering unnecessary investigations and putting children at risk for being removed from safe and loving homes.”
Pre-emption watch. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “A state Senate committee approved a measure Tuesday that would block local government bans on foam food containers and cups and other non-recyclable containers that restaurants and retailers provide. … The local government committee debated the measure that would pre-empt bans such as the ones Minneapolis and St. Louis Park already have in place, and would block future regulation such as a ban St. Paul turned down last year.”
St. Paul schools’ budget woes. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges reports: “Some of St. Paul’s most popular public schools are under major budget stress as the school district works to prop up overall enrollment while also cutting costs. … At Capitol Hill Gifted and Talented Magnet, parents are upset about a significant funding cut coming this fall and a corresponding reduction in students and teachers. … The latest calculation of poverty put the grades 1-8 schools just below the district threshold to qualify for Title I funding. Parents say the lost revenue is forcing the school to cut seven teachers, despite having the district’s largest student waiting list, at 355.”
Never too early to start planning an alternate route. KSTP’s Katherine Johnson reports: “As warm weather moves into Minnesota, construction season comes along with it. … One of the major projects that will be going on this season is in Minneapolis at Interstate 35W and Interstate 94. … This summer, drivers will still be able to head east to St. Paul on I-94 coming off of I-35W, but those trying to get in and out of downtown from that interchange will run into a few issues.”
In other news…
Hopping up production: “Lift Bridge Brewing moving ahead with new $10 million facility in Stillwater” [Star Tribune]
It’s Marathon County and they grow ginseng: “This rural Wisconsin county is famous in China. A trade war could take it all away.” [Washington Pst]
Hard to choose: “The 9 worst ideas of the 2018 Minnesota Legislature” [City Pages]
Incredible journey:
So, this really happened on Saturday. Lt. Gordon Shank responded to a call of a loose goat & dog walking together on Hwy. 61 near Hastings. Passing motorists had contained the duo to keep them safe. Lt. Shank kept the two pals company until the Humane Society showed up. pic.twitter.com/TXfMZt76BP— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) April 23, 2018
Comments (3)
Why?
Why does the Legislature care about local bans on certain types of containers? I thought decisions like this were best made at the local level, on account of municipal governments are closer to the people.
Or is it just hippy-punching? The Legislature wants to show those tree-hugging liberals in the cities just who the boss is.
Local Interfernece
Pre-emption? What that? oh, you mean local interference? Well then, just say so.
It's not ideological.
It's driven by campaign donations from interested parties. Reporters should follow the money.