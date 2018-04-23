Winter gives way to road construction as projects begin on I-35, I-94
Now that winter is “over,” of course. From MPR’s Nina Moini: “Drivers in the Twin Cities metropolitan area will have to contend with several new construction projects on metro-area freeways starting Monday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that two ramps along Interstate 94 in Minneapolis are set to close at 12:01 a.m. Monday — the ramp from eastbound I-394 to westbound I-94, and the ramp from northbound Lyndale Avenue South to westbound I-94.”
Flooding; pretty much where it usually floods. Says another MPR story, “The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that State Highway 93 has been closed between Henderson and U.S. Highway 169 in Sibley County because of flooding along the Rush River. State officials said Sunday that the highway will remain closed until further notice. MnDOT says additional road closures are possible in the coming days as authorities continue to track rising waters on rivers in southwest and south-central Minnesota.”
Really? It felt like 1,145 days. At KSTP-TV we learn, “It's hard to believe a week ago, Minnesotans were in the middle of an historic blizzard; especially since it hit 60 degrees Saturday. KSTP Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas said the last time the state felt 60-degree weather was 145 days ago on Nov. 27, 2017. … Right now, it's looking like next Saturday will be 70 degrees.”
Also before you even think of enjoying spring. Deanna Weniger of the PiPress reports, “The delayed spring, followed by an upcoming week of temperatures reaching 65 degrees, has created a perfect storm for tick season. They have been waiting to emerge, and they are hungry.”
That crazy, pinko-tinged idea to let patients see prices before agreeing to medical services gets a couple thoughts from a retired physician. Says Carl Burkland in the Strib, “Drawing comparisons to a ‘moonshot’ in health care is usually reserved for breakthroughs like curing cancer. But no less impactful would be legislation to adopt a health care price-disclosure policy that would empower consumers to better control their health care costs. With transparent prices, consumers would be able to compel competition over cost in the health care marketplace, simply by exercising the opportunity to make fact-based choices.”
I have no idea what he was saying. Stribber Paul Walsh says, “Gov. Mark Dayton won’t be given a Good Neighbor Award from WCCO Radio for his live on-air word choice when he responded to GOP criticism of his tax plan. The Democratic governor spiced up the debate over his tax plan on Friday during an interview with Chad Hartman, who pointed out that Republicans are saying his revisions would raise taxes on most Minnesotans. ‘It’s just bull — , or as Teddy Roosevelt used to say, bull feathers’, the governor said.”
At The Huffington Post, Zach Carter digests the $1 billion fine slapped on Wells Fargo. “The [Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s] description of Wells Fargo’s behavior is breathtaking. The company ‘forcibly placed duplicative or unnecessary insurance on hundreds of thousands’ of vehicles owned by customers who had taken out a car loan with the bank. This not only resulted in a typical charge of ‘over $1,000’ to which these customers had never agreed, but ‘for at least 27,000 customers,’ the bureau wrote, ‘the additional costs of the Force-Placed Insurance could have contributed to a default that resulted in the repossession of their vehicle.’ … The CFPB has only been around a few years, but prior to the Wells Fargo settlement, it had returned about $12 billion in ill-gotten gains to American consumers ― a figure that is considerably higher after its biggest-ever settlement.”
Finally, ICYMI: From the Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine: “Katie Kelzenberg fancies herself Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s biggest fan. The senior at Stillwater Area High School has a Dwayne Johnson pillow, Dwayne Johnson T-shirts and a Dwayne Johnson action figure. … In a video posted Sunday on Twitter, Katie dressed like The Rock in a black T-shirt, jeans and fanny pack and asked Johnson a question: “Will you ROCK it with me at prom?” Johnson responded Friday morning in a recorded announcement broadcast throughout the high school. … ‘I’m going to start this Friday morning announcement off with a little bit of fun and a little bit of excitement,’ Johnson said. “You’re probably thinking ‘What? What is The Rock doing on our intercom system?’ Well, I’m sending a message to a very special young lady, and her name is Miss Katie Kelzenberg.’”
Comments (1)
Just wondering why
…if corporations are considered to be "people" in the legal sense, why Wells Fargo is still allowed to do business, or even exist. Were any actual businessman or woman I know convicted of similar fraud and duplicity, they'd not only owe a huge fine, plus restitution of the fraudulently-obtained money from many thousands of customers, but they'd be in prison. White-collar crime typically gets lesser sentences, but even with that built-in bias in the system, Wells Fargo executives – lots of Wells Fargo executives – should be wearing prison jump suits for quite a few years, their careers thoroughly ruined by felony convictions, and any hope of rejoining the 1% thoroughly quashed.
Ask your local Republican legislator why this corporate behavior is not being punished as it would be if committed by one of their actual human constituents.