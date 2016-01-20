Dayton vetoes bill eliminating wild rice standard
Wild rice standard stands, for now. The Star Tribune’s Josephine Marcotty and Patrick Coolican report: “Gov. Mark Dayton on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would have killed a state pollution rule designed to protect wild rice, calling it an extreme overreach by state lawmakers and a violation of the federal Clean Water Act. … Dayton said the Legislature has 12 days to come up with another proposal ‘that respects federal law and protects our precious wild rice and waters.’ ”
Not making farmland any cheaper. In the West Central Tribune, Jonathan Knutson writes: “A new report reinforces what most everyone in U.S. food production already knows: Development is irreversibly diminishing the limited supply of U.S. farmland, raising serious food-production, economic and environmental concerns. … But the report from American Farmland Trust also finds that the loss of farmland is much greater than was generally known. Almost 31 million acres, double the amount previously documented, were lost to development from 1992 to 2012, according to ‘Farms Under Threat: The State of America's Farmland.’ … The 31 million acres nationwide are nearly the equivalent of all farmland in Iowa or the entire land mass of New York State, the report noted.”
Tests ain’t everything. The Star Tribune’s Maura Lerner reports: “Starting next year, high school students will no longer have to worry about taking the ACT or SAT tests to get into two liberal arts colleges in the Twin Cities. … Augsburg University in Minneapolis and Concordia University in St. Paul have both decided to stop requiring college-entrance exams, as part of a growing national movement toward ‘test-optional’ admissions. … Across the country, hundreds of schools have dropped the ACT or SAT requirement in the face of mounting concerns that the tests pose an unfair barrier for some students, especially from low-income and minority groups.”
Cyclist killed in St. Paul. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “Alan Grahn, 75, was an avid climber, hiker and cyclist. He had owned and operated an upholstery business in Minneapolis for decades and recently retired, in part, to spend more time with his grandsons. … His son, Andy Grahn, said Alan Grahn was cycling back to his Minneapolis home after lunch with friends at Dixie's in St. Paul Wednesday when he was struck and killed by a school bus leaving Ramsey Middle School. Alan Grahn died at the scene, at Snelling and Summit avenues, shortly after 2 p.m.”
Zebra mussels: “In Green Lake, clearer water may be signs of trouble ahead” [MPR]
Another 21-year old buying age: “Falcon Heights City Council Passes New Tobacco Restrictions” [WCCO]
The Electrolux situation really sucks: “Local Electrolux worker speaks with Rep. Pelosi on tax bill, layoffs” [St. Cloud Times]
Reporting students is a U of MN grad: “Yale responds after black student reported for napping in common room” [Yale Daily News]
A cool piece: “10-year-old's painting inspires Minneapolis mayor” [Star Tribune]
Get ready for Saturday: “Fishing Frenzy: An interactive look at the 2018 Minnesota fishing opener” [Brainerd Dispatch]
A Minneapolis icon:
30 years ago today ... the iconic Spoonbridge and Cherry sculpture was installed at the @walkerartcenter! pic.twitter.com/avmqltf8y2— KARE 11 (@kare11) May 9, 2018
