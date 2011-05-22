Eighteen arrested for light rail protest against deportations
Deportation protest. The Star Tribune’s Randy Furst reports: “Eighteen people were arrested at an immigration protest that shut down the Blue Line light-rail line Tuesday morning, forcing passengers to be shuttled on buses between 46th Street and Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. … About a dozen people sat along the tracks near the Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling, while others blocked roadways into the building and parking areas. … About 130 people in all were involved in the protest, organized by a coalition of religious groups and immigration advocates demanding an end to deportations.”
Trust the process. The AP reports (via the Rochester Post Bulletin): “Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed a bill that would have allowed Enbridge Energy to bypass the state Public Utilities Commission and proceed with replacing its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. … Dayton carried through on his veto promise. … The Democratic governor said in a letter to Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt that the bill ‘pre-empts the long-standing PUC process.’”
This seems like a good thing. The Duluth News Tribune’s Tom Olsen reports: “A 2015 survey revealed that the Duluth Police Department had nearly 600 untested sexual assault kits in its evidence room — the highest number among any law enforcement agency in the state. … As Mayor Emily Larson put it, the city was ‘called out for our delinquency.’ … ‘We have a history as a city of being a really proactive community that is working towards helping people who have experienced violence find a new path forward,’ she said. ‘It wasn’t in line with who we are to have these sex assault kits go untested and to have cases go so long without being touched.’ … Three years after that state-mandated inventory, police have turned over the final batch of kits to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.”
School shuffle. The Star Tribune’s Kelly Smith reports: “More than 500 students will switch schools in a controversial plan the Wayzata school board approved Monday night, despite opposition from some parents. … District leaders said the changes, which will take place in fall 2019, will help address overcrowding at some schools in the district, which is the state’s 10th-largest. … It will also fill a new ninth elementary school that’s under construction this summer near the border of the fast-growing cities of Plymouth and Medina.”
In other news…
Far be it from us to decry the decline of civility in public life, but COME ON: “Forest Lake Mayor Calls Commissioner A ‘Piece Of S***’ At City Council Meeting” [WCCO]
Hey, cheapskates: “State Fair announces free entertainment lineup” [KARE]
This one will cost you, though: “'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to attend Starkey gala in St. Paul” [Pioneer Press]
Huh: “A letter from Nixon urged Bud Grant to un-retire as Vikings coach. Then he did.” [City Pages]
Sad news: “Groom from Mall of America made-for-TV wedding dies” [MPR]
Quite the characters: “The write stuff: Hopkins kindergartner wins national handwriting contest” [Star Tribune]
