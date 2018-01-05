Fire burns thousands of acres in northern Minnesota
A fire has started to burn. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brad Dokken reports: “Firefighters are working to control a large grass fire that started Sunday night about 15 miles northwest of Greenbush in western Roseau County. … Known as the ‘County Road 7 Fire,’ the fire had burned about 5,800 acres of grass and brushland as of Monday afternoon, said Adam Munstenteiger, area forestry supervisor for the Department of Natural Resources in Warroad, Minn. ‘We have been having a hard time turning the corner today on the fire,’ Munstenteiger said in an email Monday afternoon. ‘Seems like they make progress but then take a step backwards.’”
Cold cash preferred. The Fargo Forum’s Helmut Schmidt reports: “At least seven people were treated at the Mahnomen Health Center after money used to pay for an item at a local gas station and convenience store injured an employee Monday, April 30, according to the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office. … Emergency workers, including a hazardous materials team from Moorhead, descended on the Community Co-op Cenex store at U.S. 59 and Minnesota 200 after a clerk felt a burning on her hand after accepting cash from a customer paying for an item, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.”
A Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputy. The Associated Press reports (via the Pioneer Press): “A sheriff’s deputy from Minnesota is jailed in northwestern Wisconsin on felony child sex crimes. … Jeffrey Masek, 60, is charged in Barron County with child enticement-sexual contact, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. … Masek, of Cottage Grove, is a Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy. The sheriff’s department says Masek has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Court documents do not list a defense attorney who could speak on Masek’s behalf.”
No joke. The Star Tribune’s Judy Keen reports: “Al Franken edged back into the spotlight Tuesday, speaking at a cybersecurity conference in Lisbon, Portugal, four months after resigning from the U.S. Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations. … The Minnesota Democrat criticized tech giants Facebook and Google for carelessness with users’ data and said that more federal regulations might be necessary to constrain their conduct.”
In other news…
Has some nasty effects: “Officials will examine future use of hydrogen fluoride at Superior refinery” [Duluth News Tribune]
When you want the quality of frozen pie, but without the convenience of home delivery: “Edwards Dessert Kitchen: 'late-night patisserie' from Schwan's coming to Minneapolis' North Loop” [City Pages]
Interview with Ilhan: “Talking to Trailblazing Politician Ilhan Omar” [Splinter]
Maybe it had too many seasons, anyway: “Central Perk Coffee Shop for sale after Warner Bros. decries name use” [St. Cloud Times]
Comments (1)
I'm beginning to think
psych evaluations are needed before issuing burn permits. Some idiot in Rodgers decided to use his on Monday when it was 80 degrees with a stiff wind. Of course the result was a fire.