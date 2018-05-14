GOP's Johnson chooses Duluth activist Bergstrom as running mate
Is the Pawlenty campaign about to get sunk by a Berg… strom? KARE’s John Croman reports: “Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, one of the leading Republican candidates for governor, has named Duluth party activist Donna Bergstrom as his running mate. … Bergstrom is a retired US Marine Corps Reserve member, who retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel after spending 20 years as an intelligence officer. The Carlton, Minn. native is also a member of the Red Lake Nation.”
Politico takes a look at the fallout from the Wellstone Action rift. David Siders writes: “In the Democratic Party’s reckoning following the election of Donald Trump, an unlikely feud has erupted inside an organization at the heart of the progressive movement. … Earlier this year, the board of directors of Wellstone Action — an influential training group formed after Sen. Paul Wellstone’s death — dumbfounded Minnesota Democrats when it voted the late senator’s sons off the governing board. … Still simmering three months after the brothers’ departure, the rift at Wellstone Action offers an unusually raw glimpse of a larger debate playing out among Democrats nationally as the party ramps up for the 2018 midterm elections and beyond.”
Local angle. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany and Matt DeLong report: “Thousands of newly disclosed fake Facebook posts and ads show for the first time how Russia’s campaign to influence the 2016 election directly targeted Minnesotans with divisive, racially charged messages. … Among the scores of often incendiary ads released last week by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, about a dozen referenced Minnesota events, including the police shootings of Jamar Clark and Philando Castile, a Star Tribune analysis shows.”
Turning tragedy into action. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo report: “Bill Lindeke said he was shaken but not surprised by the tragic death of a cyclist at the intersection of Summit and Snelling avenues last week. … It’s happened before — in 2008 — as have other serious crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists in the years between. … Lindeke, an avid cyclist who holds a doctorate in urban geography, wrote his dissertation about bicycle planning. … He sits on St. Paul’s Planning Commission and blogs about ways to make city streets more pedestrian- and bike-friendly. … For Lindeke and his cycling peers, the answer at Summit and Snelling is protected bike lanes.”
This really ticks us off: “Lyme disease vaccine: the frustrating reason there isn’t one for humans” [Vox]
Make sure it’s Dave before approaching: “Peacock named Dave on the loose near Annandale” [Star Tribune]
The tooth hurts: “Hudson La Petite Dentistry surrenders license after investigation” [Pioneer Press]
Congrats: “Minnesota Gophers Win Big Ten Softball Tournament Championship” [Daily Gopher]
We don’t know the governor yet, but we know where he or she will be fishing: “Albert Lea to host 2019 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener” [MPR]
Coming off their triumphant World Cup non-appearance: “USMNT to play 2019 Gold Cup opener at brand new Allianz Field” [Sports Illustrated]
But this place should be packed for it: “Midway bar scene evolves as Minnesota United fan buys popular dive, adding soccer theme” [Pioneer Press]
