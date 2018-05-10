Judge rules Minneapolis sick-leave law can't be enforced for employers outside city
Sure to upset both sides. The Star Tribune’s Adam Belz reports: “A Hennepin District judge this week upheld the Minneapolis sick leave ordinance, but ruled that it cannot be enforced against employers based outside city limits. … The ordinance, passed by the City Council in 2016, required that companies outside Minneapolis track employees who work in the city and allow them to accrue sick leave if they meet a threshold of 80 hours of work per year — 90 minutes per week — in Minneapolis. … The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, the state’s largest business association, sued the city in October 2016, aiming to halt the ordinance that was a signature accomplishment for former Mayor Betsy Hodges and the last term’s City Council.”
Rep. Ellison must be distraught. MPR reports: “During a rally in Indiana Thursday, President Trump called out DFL Rep. Keith Ellison for wearing an anti-border T-shirt at a Minneapolis parade just days before. … Ellison, deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, wore a shirt that read ‘Yo no creo en fronteras’ at the MayDay Parade Sunday in south Minneapolis. Translated to English, the shirt says ‘I do not believe in borders.’ … The shirt is sold by a Chicano alt-folk band from Los Angeles called Las Cafeteras. ”
Famously hard to make money selling marijuana. The AP’s Kyle Potter reports (via the Pioneer Press): “The chief executive of one of Minnesota’s two medical marijuana manufacturers has left the company after years of financial losses. … Andrew Bachman, LeafLine Labs’ co-founder and its chief executive since 2016, is no longer with the company ‘in any official capacity,’ the company said in a Thursday statement to the Associated Press. The company’s entire five-member board has also been replaced.”
From hizzoner to homebuilder. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “Former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman is heading west — to the corner of University and Prior avenues in St. Paul — to serve as president and CEO of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. … Coleman, a recent gubernatorial candidate who served as mayor for 12 years, will replace Twin Cities Habitat CEO Sue Haigh, who retires June 1. … Haigh, a former Ramsey County Commissioner and former chair of the Metropolitan Council, led the nonprofit home-building organization and mortgage lender for 13 years.”
In other news…
