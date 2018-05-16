McNally Smith building nears sale
Musical college for sale. Slightly used. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges reports: “A bankruptcy trustee is ready to sell the old McNally Smith College of Music building next month to ensure there will be some money left for hundreds of employees and students. … Just last month, trustee Patti Sullivan was optimistic she’d find a buyer by the end of the year who would beat an offer from Exchange Street Partners, the group of investors who bought the bank mortgage. … That’s no longer the case. … If Sullivan can’t get a better offer by June 18, she intends to sell the downtown St. Paul building, along with restaurant and auditorium equipment, to the investors for about $5 million. The sale would pay off the mortgage, a Small Business Administration loan and three mechanic’s liens.”
A real minefield for candidates. In the Brainerd Dispatch, Brady Slater writes: “Try as they might to turn the topical dial to health care, spending or immigration in the open race for the 8th Congressional District seat, the candidates' views on mining have dominated the early part of the November midterm election cycle. … Shaping the discussion are their thoughts on precious metals mining in the Lake Superior basin. … ‘Mining equals economy and economy equals a good job and a good job equals a family,’ Republican Pete Stauber said in a mining-rich speech prior to receiving his party's endorsement in Park Rapids earlier this month. … Three of the four candidates expected to be a part of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor primary on Aug. 14 — Joe Radinovich, Jason Metsa and Kirsten Kennedy — are supportive of copper-nickel mining on the Iron Range. For once, Republicans and Democrats seem to agree with each other. Still, the outcome remains divided as environmentalists are loath to be relegated out of the discussion.”
Edina looks at race. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola writes: “Edina took a big step Tuesday night to create a sense of belonging for people of color in the suburb. … The City Council approved a task force’s report outlining the steps it recommended the city take to correct ‘long-term racial inequities.’ … ‘I know there are people in our town that don’t want anybody to be left behind,’ Edina Mayor James Hovland said during the meeting. ‘We’re not going to let that happen. We want to be an inclusive and engaged community.’”
BulletProof may miss the mark. MPR’s Jon Collins writes: “The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and the Minneapolis Police Department have pulled out of a training that activists say teaches officers to act fearfully and aggressively. … The owner of training company Calibre Press disputes that characterization of the BulletProof training, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Mall of America.”
In other news…
Fearless and ferocious: “A sad day for Minnesota journalism: Nick Coleman, former Pioneer Press and Star Tribune columnist, dies” [Pioneer Press]
Just what they want you to think: “Low-flying planes spraying for gypsy moths in Minneapolis Wednesday” [KMSP]
Minnesota’s own Norm Coleman! “The Hill Ran Anti-Iran Op-Ed by a Paid Agent of Saudi Arabia” [Splinter]
Any guesses? “Why is an Indiana company spending $3.31M on property near the Winona interstate bridge? Nobody knows” [Winona Daily News]
Bad look: “Target accused of stealing design, stops selling shirt” [Business Insider]
When a bog crashes your beach party: “Starting to pull - Boats attempt to move North Long Lake/Merrifield bog” [Brainerd Dispatch]
He’s back: “Vikings, Kluwe come together to create LGBTQ event at team headquarters” [Star Tribune]
On Wisconsin:
Who is drinking the most? The drunkest cities in America. https://t.co/bg10ZRqmeF pic.twitter.com/oVN9nJVHrs— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 15, 2018
Comments (1)
copper and nickel
Copper and nickel are not precious metals. They are classified as base metals, as is iron. These are among the relatively common metallic elements. Precious metals are relatively rare.