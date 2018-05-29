Memorial Day marked by record-setting heat
My driveway project took the day off. Says Hannah Covington in the Strib, “Monday marked the earliest date in recorded history that the Twin Cities reached 100 degrees, and only the second time the metro area has cracked the triple-digit threshold in May. The previous records trace back to 1934, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The Twin Cities also logged a record-high temperature both for May 28 and for Memorial Day, creeping above the 98-degree record set in 1934. … Earlier Monday, when the mercury climbed to 90 degrees, the Twin Cities broke a record for the longest streak of 90-degree days in May.”
I’m giving it serious consideration. Mike Florio at NBC Sports says, “Five days after the NFL tried to solve the anthem issue, it continues to be obvious that the NFL found a way to make things worse. Already, two members of Congress on opposite sides of the anthem debate have chastised the NFL for its decision. On Saturday, New York Representative Peter King complained about Jets CEO Christopher Johnson’s decision to foot the bill for any fines imposed on players who protest in violation of the new rule, which requires players unwilling to stand to stay in the locker room. Now, Minnesota Representative Keith Ellison has declared that he will ignore the NFL for stifling the players’ right to protest.”
So not everyone loves it? The Star Tribune’s Erin Adler writes: “The new Minnesota Vikings complex in Eagan looms over rolling hills and wetlands in northern Dakota County, transforming what was once a largely blank canvas into a sports mecca. Soon the team’s Twin Cities Orthopedic Performance Center will be surrounded by a new development called Viking Lakes, which likely will include housing, retail, offices and a hotel. But the boom is generating mixed feelings among locals.”
It’s not like anybody gets upset over this stuff. At the Pioneer Press, Deana Weniger and Dave Orrick write: “A tip from a local resident led officials to an abandoned Indian gillnet on Lake Mille Lacs on May 20 that contained 67 dead walleye weighing 112.4 pounds. Mille Lacs is co-managed between the state and eight bands of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians with court-affirmed treaty rights to net a portion of walleye. Each side agrees to a maximum amount of walleyes it can kill each season. Charlie Rasmussen, spokesman for the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission said that he and the Fond du Lac Conservation Enforcement Department were aware of the find and have begun an investigation.”
Doesn't seem like a good thing. The Strib’s Shannon Prather writes: “After-school and summer programs for kids and teens across Minnesota are closing or paring back their offerings, leaving thousands of kids without somewhere to go when they aren’t in the classroom. The decline comes after years of dwindling funds for such programs from federal, state and philanthropic sources.”
More in hospitals and fewer on airplanes, please. The AP’s Michelle Griffith writes, “University of Minnesota hospitals hope more four-legged friends will walk their halls as patients and visitors increasingly seek therapy dogs for support. Therapy dogs are in high demand as people learn about the benefits of their support. Many patients say they feel better after they interact with the dogs. However, some say more scientific research is needed to prove the animals have a positive effect … .”
Because everyone in mining is doing great right now. Says Jerry Burnes of The Mesabi Daily News, “Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs that is working on mining projects in northern Minnesota, ranked 46th in a recent analysis of CEO compensation in 2017 by Equilar, which annually conducts a study for The New York Times. The top-200 highest-paid CEOs were published in the Sunday edition of the Times, which analyzes executives at public companies with at least $1 billion in annual revenue that filed proxies last year by April 30. According to Equilar, Goncalves earned a base salary of $1.3 million in 2017, a cash bonus of more than $9.2 million and other perks totaling $536,946. His total cash pay for 2017 exceeded $11 million.”
The patron saint of sports-popular-in-other-places. In the Southwest Journal, Michelle Bruch reports, “Cricket players at Bryn Mawr Meadows may increasingly end the night at Utepils Brewing, which recently became a sponsor of the Minnesota Cricket Association (MCA). … Utepils also sponsors several local rugby clubs, as well as the Minnesota Freeze Australian Rules Football Club and the Twin Cities Robert Emmet’s Hurling Club (an Irish sport similar to field hockey).”
In the market? In Mansion Global, Bill Cary tells those with fathomless disposable income: “The most expensive home for sale in Minnesota, set on the shores of scenic Lake Minnetonka, hit the market for $15.795 million last week. The house is massive, with 18,007 square feet of interior space, five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two partial acres. It sits on a 1.8-acre parcel with 195 feet of lakeshore waterfront. The list of amenities is also quite extensive, starting with a sports court, full gym, golf simulator, swimming pool, bowling alley, home theater and a basement music club.” Someone should tip off the Cleveland-Cliffs guy.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
50 comments
-
'Sincere effort' or cynical ploy? Republican campaign aims to pressure Dayton to sign omnibus, tax conformity bills20 comments
-
14 comments
-
11 comments
-
9 comments
Comments (5)
Climate Change Skeptics
Now that we've had an earlier than ever recorded 100 degree temp, do all those climate change skeptics have to eat their words? You know, the ones that asked, "Where's your global warming now?" during the April snow storm.
Crickets
NFL Boycott
Thank you, Mr. Ellison. A boycott is the least we can do.
Abandon Gill Net
This is an interesting story. I've been following this issue ever since PERM recruited then Wisconsin resident Bud Grant to shill for them and push Minnesota to spend 25 million? fighting a losing battle against Native rights and I have never heard of a net being found abandon before. I can't believe a net would go unnoticed for very long given the amount of fishing pressure that we see on Mille Lac. I wonder how are they so certain it was a native person who abandon it? Hopefully the investigation will be allowed to continue and completed before hysteria sets in. I won't hold my breath though.
The photo
Has Downtown been creeping ever south? Did the IDS move onto Lake of the Isles?
NFL
I have been losing interest in the NFL based on the fact so many of its players are leaving the game with brain injuries. Maybe now is the time to quit altogether.