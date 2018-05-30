Minneapolis FAA office evacuated after suspicious substance found in letter
Hospitalized. Pat Pheifer and Libor Jany write in the Strib, “The Federal Aviation Administration’s Minneapolis office was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a letter that contained a suspicious substance was found. Four people were hospitalized as a precaution, FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory said.”
Where are the new jobs? Burl Gilyard at Twin Cities Business says, “Unemployment in Minnesota is at a 17-year low and remains below the national average. The state has consistently posted strong job growth since the recession. But so far in 2018, the state is not creating many new jobs. For the first four months of the year, the state has only added 1,900 new jobs according to the most recent data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). That works out to an average of just 475 new jobs per month. … ‘I think we’re really starting to see the impact of the worker shortage,’ [Steve Hine, director of DEED’s Labor Market Information Office] told Twin Cities Business.”
Money back from Walmart. Says the AP: “Walmart Inc. and its Sam's Club division have agreed to pay $825,000 to resolve allegations that they submitted claims to Minnesota's Medicaid program in violation of rules prohibiting automatic refills of Medicaid prescriptions. Minnesota is one of at least 20 states that doesn't allow pharmacies to automatically refill Medicaid prescriptions without an explicit request from the beneficiary for each refill. The policy is meant to protect taxpayers against wasted or unnecessary prescriptions.”
Prison break, of a sort. Star Tribune reporter Libor Jany writes, “A hacker slipped into the servers of prison technology giant Securus Technologies and exposed thousands of potentially confidential records from law enforcement agencies across the United States, including in Minnesota, according to a technology website. The compromised data included more than 2,800 usernames, e-mail addresses, phone numbers, passwords and security questions — dating from 2011 to the present — of Securus law enforcement users.”
The U is No. 35! For City Pages, Jay Boller says, “Planet earth boasts many universities, but only one is considered the 35th best by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) -- the University of Minnesota Twin Cities! That's up 11 spots from the U's last CWUR performance, good enough for an 85.9 out of 100 total score. No other Minnesota schools made the list of 1,000 universities, which was released Monday.” Odd, I don’t see Globe University on the list.
Yikes. Marianne Combs at MPR reports, “Parents with kids in Saint Paul Public Schools got calls Monday evening advising them to prepare their students for high heat. … In fact, approximately two-thirds of Saint Paul Public Schools are without air conditioning. One teacher at Capitol Hill Magnet School has been documenting the rising temperature throughout the day. At 3:28 p.m. he tweeted a picture of a thermometer in his classroom that read 100 degrees.”
Stay away. Another MPR story says, “The Minnesota Department of Transportation kept road construction hassles to a minimum over the Memorial Day weekend, sparing Twin Cities area drivers. But for the next three weekends you will not be so lucky. A full closure of Interstate 35W in Minneapolis is coming this weekend and a similar shutdown will come the weekend after for Interstate 94. MnDOT officials cautioned drivers on Monday to prepare.”
Wait, invest more? Not surprisingly, the Strib's editorial page likes those numbers reported on the Super Bowl impact. “The Super Bowl LII success story was burnished Tuesday with a post-event economic impact analysis that produced an eye-popping bottom line: The Feb. 4 NFL championship game in Minneapolis and the two weeks of hoopla that preceded it brought this region an estimated $400 million economic gain, built on $370 million in new net spending. . … That tells us that Minnesota is well-positioned to gain from hosting big events — and that investing more time, talent and money in that pursuit has the potential for a high rate of return.”
