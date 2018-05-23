Minneapolis school staff member in critical condition after assault by student
Terrible. MPR’s Matt Sepic reports: “A Minneapolis high school student may soon face charges for allegedly assaulting a staff member at his high school. … Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said the incident happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Harrison Education Center, an alternative school. … ‘As a result of this altercation, a staff member was hospitalized with significant injuries and an 18-year-old student was taken into custody,’ Elder said. … An HCMC spokesperson said the staffer is in critical condition. ”
Clearly, no one who would use that word should hold an office of public trust. The Pioneer Press’ Christopher Magan reports: “A 2015 Teacher of the Year from St. Paul schools lost her spot on a new teacher licensing board because she insulted President Donald Trump, using a raw expletive, in a social media post. … ‘He is not worthy, nor are his puppet masters, of human dignity,’ reads the Jan. 12 Facebook post of Amy Hewett-Olatunde. ‘He is the s***hole and we should line up to take a dump on him.’ … The comment was attached to a news article about remarks attributed to Trump earlier this year in which he questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and ‘s***hole countries’ in Africa. … State Sen. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids, read the post on the Senate floor this past weekend as Hewett-Olatunde’s nomination for a spot on the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board was considered.”
Not lovin’ it. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “For months, a McDonald’s franchise in Minneapolis failed to pay dozens of workers the city’s $10 minimum wage, which went into effect in January. … A city Department of Civil Rights investigation found the fast-food restaurant underpaid 51 employees for more than two months who worked at the 210 E. Lake St. location, totaling $2,078 in lost wages, according to city investigative documents obtained by the Star Tribune.”
Getting tired of winning. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “Twin Cities parks have been rated best in the nation again by the Trust for Public Land — thanks in part to lots of restrooms. …The Trust for Public Land rates public park spaces for 100 of the largest cities in the U.S., and once again, Minneapolis tops the list, with a rating of 84.2 points out of 100. St. Paul is close behind, as it was last year. The state's capital city received an 82.4 rating.”
In other news…
Today in environmentally safe mining technology: “Berm washes out in Biwabik, spilling iron mine waste downstream” [Quetico Superior Wilderness News]
Interesting analysis of Wisconsin politics, but more importantly: Is Winnesota really a thing? “Will the Tea Party Era End Where It Started—In Wisconsin?” [New Yorker]
Sorry, Tammy: “Tomi Lahren Gets Drink Thrown on Her at Minneapolis Bar” [TMZ]
Congratulations: “Twin Cities actor wins prestigious Obie award in New York” [Star Tribune]
Service journalism at its best: “The frozen pizzas of Minnesota, ranked” [City Pages]
From the excellent Kitchen Sisters podcast, an interview with Prince collaborator Susan Rogers: “Prince and the Technician” [The Kitchen Sisters]
Quite the racket: “How An Inner-City Minnesota High School Built a Girls’ Badminton Dynasty” [Deadspin]
Conservatives can dish it out but they can't take it.
Don't use Donald's words against him, he can insult and make crude comments, non-Conservatives may not. Also too, Tomi must not be held accountable for her free speech. In Conservative world speech is not free if you must suffer consequences for the words you use.
Remember, projection is the Conservatives biggest fault, they call other delicate snowflakes, but as we see it is them who are the snowflakes.