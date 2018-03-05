More than 170 claims submitted over Superior refinery fire
Fire fallout. The Duluth News Tribune reports: “About 170 claims have been submitted to Husky Energy by the public in relation to last week’s refinery fire, according to Superior Mayor Jim Paine. … Husky has been informing the public that anyone who has incurred unexpected expenses including, but not limited to, lodging, transportation and other needs should file a claim with the company. According to Paine, Husky is not requiring citizens to sign a release of liability and ‘in many cases reimbursement can take place immediately via direct deposit.’”
A call for more cops. The Minnesota Daily’s Isabella Murray reports: “Delayed police response times on West Bank have led community members and business owners to advocate for change. … Members of the Cedar-Riverside community have expressed understanding for Minneapolis Police Department’s call prioritization methods, but are frustrated with the lack of police urgency in their area. … ‘The police are doing their best and they’re doing well and they’re being responsive, but the concern that I’m having is that we don’t have enough manpower,’ Ward 6 Minneapolis City Council member Abdi Warsame said.”
We all have dreams. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Hannah Yang reports: “A Spring Valley couple is one step closer to being able to sell guns from their house. They recently received a local permit allowing it, and are awaiting federal approval of firearms license. … Karl and Karen Marie Bjellum met in 2010 and married in 2016. Karen is a Kingsland High School graduate, and Karl is a veteran who served in the U.S. Air National Guard and Army Reserves from 2003 to 2015. … When they met, they shared a passion for shooting sports. Eventually, the couple wanted to transform their interest into a business.”
Beer boycott? Beercott? City Pages’ Mike Mullen writes: “Striking Twin Cities beer truck delivery drivers have picked up a few famous supporters. … In the past few days, their picket line has been joined by DFL U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, and DFL U.S. Reps. Keith Ellison and Betty McCollum. … The safety issue boils down to the Teamsters' claim that J.J. Taylor, the company on the other side of the negotiating table, wants to force drivers into solo delivery routes that would require the unloading of dozens of kegs. … Management at J.J. Taylor, meanwhile, claims the Teamsters only seized on workplace safety as a more palatable secondary issue. In a statement to City Pages, Christopher Morton, president of J.J. Taylor Minnesota (the company's headquarters are in Florida), says the underlying fight isn't about protecting rank-and-file workers, but protecting seniority.”
In other news…
Wow, great to hear about this working out for someone: “Mpls. council member appeals home valuation, wins $40,000 reduction” [Star Tribune]
All clear: “St. Paul school locks down over social media rumor, but police find no gun” [Pioneer Press]
You’d think farmers wouldn’t have so much free time on their hands: “ND farmer carves message about President Trump in field” [Fargo Forum]
Farewell, Semo: “Former MN Zoo dolphin Semo dies at 54” [KARE]
Legalize pot … bellied pig: “Mankato woman fights to keep her pot-bellied pig” [KARE]
Rock on: “13-year-old Minnesota musician Julie Bella goes from computer screen to recording studio” [The Current]
